ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Edwardsville, IL
Business
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Edwardsville, IL
Government
City
Edwardsville, IL
City
Justice, IL
Local
Illinois Business
advantagenews.com

Guilty verdict in Granite City murder

A jury in Madison County on Friday found a Granite City man guilty in connection with a case back in 2020. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery. A co-defendant, 19-year-old Deandre Richardson, had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
GRANITE CITY, IL
thekirkwoodcall.com

Former KHS student set to be executed

Former KHS student Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 for the killing of Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee 17 years ago. It was July 5, 2005, when McEntee arrived in Meacham Park to arrest Johnson, who had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation resulting from a misdemeanor assault. Ten minutes after McEntee arrived, Johnson’s brother, Joseph Long, began experiencing heart complications in the residence next door. McEntee and his fellow officers halted their search of Johnson’s car to provide medical assistance to Long next door. Long was then taken to the hospital by police where he died that evening from a pre-existing heart condition.
KIRKWOOD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gori#Racial Discrimination#Lawyers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Firm#The Washington University
FOX 2

South St. Louis BMW dealership broken into

ST. LOUIS – A BMW dealership in south St. Louis was broken into early Friday morning. The incident happened at a Bimers ‘R’ Us on Kingshighway Boulevard, just north of Chippewa. A large window on the side of the building was broken. It is unknown if the suspect stole anything. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy