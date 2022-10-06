Read full article on original website
Messenger: More problems with open records in St. Louis, this time from Kim Gardner
Two years ago, two friends had a question about rising crime in St. Louis. Joe Jacobson and Erich Vieth were neighbors living near Tower Grove Park, though Jacobson has since moved to the Central West End. The two men are lawyers, so they pay close attention to the criminal justice system.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
STL County woman sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in prison after reaping fraud pandemic funds
A U.S. District judge sentenced a St. Louis County woman to a year and a day in prison Friday, October 7 after reaping fraudulent pandemic funds.
The teen from ‘The Exorcist’ in St. Louis grew up to work at NASA
NASA confirms that a St. Louis exorcism teen grew up to work at the government agency.
Guilty verdict in Granite City murder
A jury in Madison County on Friday found a Granite City man guilty in connection with a case back in 2020. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery. A co-defendant, 19-year-old Deandre Richardson, had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
'I'm nothing like I was in my 20s': Missouri law repealed in 1994 keeping St. Louis man in prison
FARMINGTON, Mo. — A St. Louis man sentenced to life in prison under a law repealed in 1994 is making his emotional plea for freedom from behind bars. Speaking with Paige Spears, he makes one thing clear: He is a felon, who deserved to go to jail for a crime he committed in the late 80s.
Former KHS student set to be executed
Former KHS student Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 for the killing of Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee 17 years ago. It was July 5, 2005, when McEntee arrived in Meacham Park to arrest Johnson, who had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation resulting from a misdemeanor assault. Ten minutes after McEntee arrived, Johnson’s brother, Joseph Long, began experiencing heart complications in the residence next door. McEntee and his fellow officers halted their search of Johnson’s car to provide medical assistance to Long next door. Long was then taken to the hospital by police where he died that evening from a pre-existing heart condition.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones pitches $40M in federal funds to 'reduce traffic violence'
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said Wednesday she proposes spending at least $40 million in federal COVID aid on measures aimed at reducing traffic violence in the city. The move — which would require legislative approval — follows high-profile traffic deaths, including near Ted Drewes and...
Tire store break-in in south St. Louis City
Police investigating a possible burglary at a tire business in South City Monday morning.
Woman killed in latest south St. Louis City hit-and-run
Details are emerging as St. Louis Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run along a busy south St. Louis street.
South St. Louis BMW dealership broken into
ST. LOUIS – A BMW dealership in south St. Louis was broken into early Friday morning. The incident happened at a Bimers ‘R’ Us on Kingshighway Boulevard, just north of Chippewa. A large window on the side of the building was broken. It is unknown if the suspect stole anything. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner […]
Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of...
Man killed while trimming tree in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died at a hospital Saturday after part of an oak tree fell on him. The 35-year-old man was trimming a large oak tree at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Aubert Court when a "large portion" of the tree fell on him, St. Louis police said.
Illinois man had drugs mailed from Netherlands to Mascoutah
A federal jury convicted a Belleville man Thursday of sending MDMA through the mail with the intent to distribute the drug.
Man shot in north St. Louis City
Officers are investigating the shooting of a man in St. Louis City on Saturday morning.
Lyft driver shot on the job north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — "I heard what sounded like a loud splash and then a boom," said Ashley Tapp. A startled Tapp then jumped out of bed and looked outside. "I see all these police putting up crime tape," said Tapp. She quickly learned in mid-afternoon at least 20 gunshots...
Family Dollar employee shot in St. Louis, tried to confront ‘frequent shoplifters’
A Family Dollar employee in south St. Louis is recovering after being shot while he tried to confront two "frequent shoplifters."
Cigarette smugglers from St. Louis sentenced in federal court
The ringleader of a cigarette smuggling operation previously exposed in FOX Files reports was sentenced Monday to federal prison.
Domestic incident turns deadly in Lincoln County
A fight between a father and son turned deadly Friday night.
