The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Tenneco Inc. (TEN) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.06, or +0.33%, to $18.25. Volume reached 7,809 shares, with price reaching a high of $18.19 and a low of $18.19. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Tenneco Announces New Conditional Redemption for 5⅜% Senior Notes due 2024 and 5.0% Senior notes due 2026.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO