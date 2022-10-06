ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Georgia fugitive nabbed while trying to flee

Oct. 10—A man wanted by authorities in Georgia attempted to flee from a sheriff's deputy Sunday night, Oct. 2, but was quickly apprehended and jailed on local charges as well as the out-of-state detainer. Michael Lynn Neighbors, 55, Matthews Rd., is now charged with evading arrest, felon in possession...
GEORGIA STATE
YAHOO!

Missouri works to find and replace lead pipes

Oct. 10—There's a nationwide push to replace lead pipes, but the first step is trying to find them. Lead has been used as piping for centuries because it's malleable and can be bent and shaped around obstacles. It's why old communities, such as St. Joseph, likely have high volumes of lead service lines.
MISSOURI STATE
YAHOO!

Minnesota youth and early antlerless deer seasons set for Oct. 20-23

Oct. 10—ST. PAUL — Minnesota's youth deer season will take place statewide Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Department of Natural Resources said this week. The season coincides with statewide teacher workshops, so many Minnesota students don't have school during the youth season. To participate, young...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy