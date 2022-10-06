ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin, Ethereum Will Go “Much Higher” Post-Recession: Paul Tudor Jones

Paul Tudor Jones has said that Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from rising inflation and weak macroeconomic conditions due to their scarcity. He argued that the U.S. economy is either in or heading for a recession, and that markets could rally if the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates to combat inflation.
astaga.com

Why Bitcoin Will Bloom In A Higher Inflation Environment

Disclaimer: The next op-ed represents the views of the writer, and should not essentially replicate the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of inventive and monetary freedom alike. The financial situations that allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from a multi-year low at $3,000 to an all-time excessive at $69,000 have...
ambcrypto.com

With Bitcoin [BTC] near its range lows again, here’s what’s next

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin was perched precariously atop the $19k support zone, at press time. Beneath it lay the lower extremes of a four-month range. It seemed likely that a visit to this area would see a bounce. And yet, such a drop would also show sellers had the upper hand.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin’s next bull run may have a USDC connection, here’s ‘how’

Bitcoin’s [BTC] next bull run could depend on how well USDC would flow into exchanges, according to the CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju. The investor noted that the stablecoin played a crucial role in BTC’s future because a chunk of institutional investors held more USDC than any other stablecoin.
kitco.com

Bitcoin Oct. 7 chart alert - Bears gain a bit late this week

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Friday. Bears have gained just a slight bit of momentum late this week. Still, bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control, with neither gaining much ground and still on a level overall near-term technical playing field. That suggests more sideways and choppy trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
dailyhodl.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) To Explode Much Higher Amid ‘Insane’ Accumulation, Says Trader Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom

A widely followed cryptocurrency analyst is expressing bullish sentiment on the tenth-largest digital asset by market cap. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter, who predicted the 2018 Bitcoin bottom six months before it dropped, tells his 211,200 Twitter followers that Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently undergoing massive accumulation. “DOGE/BTC has the most insane...
ambcrypto.com

Whales are all for Chainlink, but an ongoing tug-of-war may restrict LINK’s price

Chainlink’s [LINK] ecosystem has witnessed several positive developments lately that have helped add value to the blockchain. Chainlink, on 9 October, tweeted about its latest adoptions, which include 22 integrations of 5 Chainlink services across five different chains. These chains would include Avalanche, BNBChain, Ethereum, Fantom, and Polygon. Furthermore,...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Lows on Minor Trading Volumes (Weekend Watch)

QNT stands out as today’s top performer with a 12% price increase. Bitcoin sits way below $20,000. Although the trading volumes yesterday were quite low, similar to previous weekends, bitcoin still took a minor hit and fell to a weekly low. Most altcoins are also slightly in the red...
