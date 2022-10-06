Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
cryptobriefing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Will Go “Much Higher” Post-Recession: Paul Tudor Jones
Paul Tudor Jones has said that Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from rising inflation and weak macroeconomic conditions due to their scarcity. He argued that the U.S. economy is either in or heading for a recession, and that markets could rally if the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates to combat inflation.
astaga.com
Why Bitcoin Will Bloom In A Higher Inflation Environment
Disclaimer: The next op-ed represents the views of the writer, and should not essentially replicate the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of inventive and monetary freedom alike. The financial situations that allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from a multi-year low at $3,000 to an all-time excessive at $69,000 have...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Institutional Interest in Crypto Growing Despite Bear Market
The head of the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange says institutional buyers are still into crypto amid the crypto winter. In a new interview released on Coinbase’s YouTube channel, Armstrong expands on the exchange’s history with crypto bear markets. “We’ve been through four of these now. It’s funny, I...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
There's good reason to think that the 2-day surge in stocks this week wasn't just another bear market rally, according to Fundstrat
There's good reason to think the two-day surge in stocks this week wasn't another bear market rally, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. The firm highlighted a "100% bid" day in the Nasdaq, a 10% decline in JOLTS, and stability in high-yield spreads. "The promising aspect is the job openings are...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Doubles Down on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Calls It ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is reiterating his conviction that Chainlink’s (LINK) current price is a rare opportunity for investors. He tells his 629,900 Twitter followers that Chainlink’s current price remains an “opportunity of a lifetime,” doubling down on his bullish position for LINK.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Says Bitcoin Rally Imminent – Here’s His Outlook
A widely followed Bitcoin (BTC) analyst who predicted the 2022 BTC collapse is spotting a potential bear trap in the brush. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells their 547,900 Twitter followers that the US Dollar Index (DXY) and traditional stocks are setting up for a BTC rebound. “DXY bounce is looking...
ambcrypto.com
With Bitcoin [BTC] near its range lows again, here’s what’s next
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin was perched precariously atop the $19k support zone, at press time. Beneath it lay the lower extremes of a four-month range. It seemed likely that a visit to this area would see a bounce. And yet, such a drop would also show sellers had the upper hand.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s next bull run may have a USDC connection, here’s ‘how’
Bitcoin’s [BTC] next bull run could depend on how well USDC would flow into exchanges, according to the CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju. The investor noted that the stablecoin played a crucial role in BTC’s future because a chunk of institutional investors held more USDC than any other stablecoin.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 7 chart alert - Bears gain a bit late this week
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Friday. Bears have gained just a slight bit of momentum late this week. Still, bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control, with neither gaining much ground and still on a level overall near-term technical playing field. That suggests more sideways and choppy trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) To Explode Much Higher Amid ‘Insane’ Accumulation, Says Trader Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom
A widely followed cryptocurrency analyst is expressing bullish sentiment on the tenth-largest digital asset by market cap. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter, who predicted the 2018 Bitcoin bottom six months before it dropped, tells his 211,200 Twitter followers that Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently undergoing massive accumulation. “DOGE/BTC has the most insane...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Be Trading at Generational Bottom Amid Once-in-a-Lifetime Correction, According to Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Cred says that Bitcoin’s (BTC) price may have hit bottom at around $20,000 in a market correction driven by unprecedented factors. In a new Youtube market analysis, Cred says BTC’s trading price may not drop lower but if it does, he says in the long term it will not matter.
dailyhodl.com
Avalanche (AXAX) Decentralized Exchange Altcoin Skyockets After Coinbase Listing Announcement
US-based crypto exchange giant Coinbase is adding the first ever Avalanche (AVAX)-based token on its roster of altcoins. The largest digital assets exchange in the US announces that it will support trading for Pangolin (PNG) starting October 6th once liquidity conditions are met. The token is the asset of the...
dailyhodl.com
Sentiment Heavily Bearish on Solana, Tron and One More Ethereum Rival, Says Analytics Firm – But There’s a Catch
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says many are bearish on Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX) and Binance Coin (BNB), which might signal a bottom is near. According to Santiment, heavy bearish sentiment is sometimes a signal for an imminent upswing in price. “We’re in a spot now where several cryptocurrencies are seeing...
ambcrypto.com
Whales are all for Chainlink, but an ongoing tug-of-war may restrict LINK’s price
Chainlink’s [LINK] ecosystem has witnessed several positive developments lately that have helped add value to the blockchain. Chainlink, on 9 October, tweeted about its latest adoptions, which include 22 integrations of 5 Chainlink services across five different chains. These chains would include Avalanche, BNBChain, Ethereum, Fantom, and Polygon. Furthermore,...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Lows on Minor Trading Volumes (Weekend Watch)
QNT stands out as today’s top performer with a 12% price increase. Bitcoin sits way below $20,000. Although the trading volumes yesterday were quite low, similar to previous weekends, bitcoin still took a minor hit and fell to a weekly low. Most altcoins are also slightly in the red...
nulltx.com
Trading Volume for Bitcoin and Ethereum Significantly Declines While Cryptocurrency Markets Remain Stable
Cryptocurrency markets have been trading sideways with no significant change for Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, and other significant crypto assets and have been holding support since Friday. Since the world’s markets are closed today and Bitcoin is tied to the stock market, we won’t see any movement today. BTC is simply waiting for the next move.
