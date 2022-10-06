Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
UW Odyssey Project: 20 years of amplifying student voices
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Overcoming adversity and achieving their dreams through higher education — it’s what many students have successfully done over the past 20 years through the UW-Madison Odyssey Project. Wednesday, October 12 marks 20 years of the program, and in honor of the anniversary, Gov. Tony...
Sculptors volunteer their time ahead of ‘Souper Bowl’ fundraiser
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight artists volunteered their time Sunday to sculp over 150 bowls, using over 350 pounds of clay. The sculptors are preparing for the ‘Souper Bowl,’ a fundraising event hosted by the UW-Madison Habitat For Humanity Chapter. The event is more than a social event with food and pottery for sale, it serves a much greater purpose.
Wisconsin Alumni Foundation announces events for 112th homecoming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison will celebrate its 112th homecoming with a variety of activities and traditions, the Wisconsin Alumni Association said Monday. “The Wisconsin Alumni Association takes great pride in offering this array of spirited events,” chief alumni officer and executive director Sarah Schutt said. This year’s itinerary...
“HOLLOW-een at Cave of the Mounds” this October
BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WMTV) - One Dane County historic attraction is offering kids and adults-alike a way to celebrate Halloween sugar-free this October. Located twenty minutes west of Madison, Cave of the Mounds invites families to trick-or-treat for rocks and crystals while taking a guided tour through the more than one-million-year-old cave.
Sauk City hosts Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration
SAUK CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk City hosted the county’s celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. Monday’s event was held at Meyer Oak Grove Park and featured Ho-Chunk food, historical displays and Indigenous artisans and vendors. The event honored the Sauk people, who had a large...
Sun Prairie to host Annual Fall Fun! event downtown
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District is set to host their Fall Fun! event. The 16th annual Fall Fun! event will be held in downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can stop by the Cannery Square and...
Souper Bowls
Hundreds of bikes to be refurbished, distributed to Madison community following donation drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of bikes of all shapes, sizes and colors were collected Saturday during the Free Bikes 4 Kidz’s annual donation drive. The organization is accepting gently used bicycles twice throughout the fall season, which will then be refurbished and donated back into the community. Executive...
Madison family strives to prevent suicide after personal losses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family is hoping to bring conversations about mental health to the table, after experiencing the impacts of suicide firsthand. Don’s Home Furniture, just off the Beltline in Madison, frequently has chair displays out front. The chairs are, of course, for sale, but during the month of September and through early October the arrangement had a deeper meaning.
Tom Farley, others speak about personal ties to addiction at educational event in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A nonprofit working to heal the destruction of addiction held an educational event and memorial in Beloit Sunday. Families Fighting Addiction, a support group that mainly works to help those suffering from the effects of someone else’s addiction, hosted the event. Educational resources and booths were available for attendees to engage with, and speakers, including Tom Farley, brother of comedian Chris Farley, spoke about their personal ties to addiction. Chris Farley passed away from a drug overdose in 1997.
WWII veteran shares wisdom during 100th birthday celebration
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A World War II veteran blew out the candles Saturday in celebration of his 100th birthday. Send well wishes to Clarence Osland who was joined by the community at the Stoughton VFW Post #328. During his party, Osland gathered with friends and family and also shared pieces of his life.
Breese Stevens Field to host Halloween celebration
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breese Stevens Field will host Terror on the Turf, a Halloween celebration featuring local bands, food, beverages, dancing and contests. Terror on the Turf is a ticketed event set to take place on Saturday, October 29 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Live music performances will...
Madison grocery store providing fresh produce in a food desert plans to expand
Wisconsin State Park with ancient history celebrates 75 anniversary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Event organizers and community members gathered Saturday morning in celebration of Aztalan State Park’s 75 anniversary of becoming a Wisconsin State Park, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared. The celebration included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission for the public. Aztalan, the site...
Medical professionals, communities celebrate world hospice and palliative care day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday is World Hospice and Palliative Care Day and medical professionals and communities are taking the day to recognize the profession’s importance to the quality of life. Both forms of care are used to treat patients diagnosed with chronic diseases that have no cure. Palliative...
Annual Fire Truck Parade held once again on State Street
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fire Chiefs and Madison Fire Department held its annual Fire Truck Parade Sunday afternoon. The event, held on state street, offered special family activities- including meeting firefighters, learning about fire safety and enjoying hot deals from downtown businesses. After the parade, fire trucks...
World Hospice and Palliative Care Day
Fmr. state parole commission chair selected as Madison Independent Police Monitor
Homeless woman claims her service dog is why she’s denied housing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Living out of her car now for 4 months, a Madison woman is having a hard time securing housing, and she believes the challenge has something to do with her service dog. “This is this definitely discrimination,” Cheri Sloniker said. She has had her service dog...
Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
