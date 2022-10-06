BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A nonprofit working to heal the destruction of addiction held an educational event and memorial in Beloit Sunday. Families Fighting Addiction, a support group that mainly works to help those suffering from the effects of someone else’s addiction, hosted the event. Educational resources and booths were available for attendees to engage with, and speakers, including Tom Farley, brother of comedian Chris Farley, spoke about their personal ties to addiction. Chris Farley passed away from a drug overdose in 1997.

BELOIT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO