This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
Why Uniquely Painted Minnesota House Is a Must See in Halloween Month
Chances are you've at least heard of the movie "Beetlejuice". If you know the movie even a little bit you know about this scene:. "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" was all that came to mind when I first saw a picture of this uniquely painted house:. Have you ever seen anything quite...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
visitwinona.com
This Week in Winona: Oct. 11-16, 2022
Download a printable version of this page HERE and see more details in our EVENT CALENDAR. Interested in receiving this listing every Monday? Email info@visitwinona.com. 10:30 am – 12:00 pm Toddler Tuesday Discovery Event Minnesota Marine Art Museum. 4:00 pm – Sunset Free Sugar Loaf Climbing—Hosted by WSU OERC...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Rochester Family Invites Everyone To See Their Massive Halloween Display
You've probably noticed Halloween decorations popping up throughout your neighborhood. Some people love setting up skeletons, witches, and spiders in their yards and some people love putting up all of that and more. The Claire family in Rochester is one of those families that loves going all out. For more...
winonan.org
Duck Man strikes at Winona State University
Students may have recently noticed some new yellow ducks around campus. These little yellow rubber ducks are hidden by the “Winona Duck Man.” For this article, the Winona Duck Man has requested his identity to be kept anonymous. This is not the first time the Winona Duck Man...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic receives $100M gift to expand proton beam facility
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Clinic has received a $100M gift to expand Rochester’s proton beam facility. Mayo Clinic is the only location in Minnesota for patients to receive proton radiotherapy and this gift allows them to nearly double that access and serve even more local and regional patients.
winonahealth.org
Road construction update: October 7, 2022
Thank you for keeping your eyes on the road to keep everyone safe. It takes many people with many different skills to make a huge project like this possible – and safer for all of us!. Here are updates from MnDOT:. Watch for short-term closures of Parks Ave north...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
KCRG.com
Minnesota man arrested after crashing into Decorah home
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Minnesota man was arrested and charged with an OWI after police say he crashed a vehicle into a house in Decorah on Friday night. In a news release, Decorah police said it happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Valley View Drive. Police arrested Joel Christenson....
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
KAAL-TV
Spring Valley man seriously injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Spring Valley man is facing life threatening injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2014 Harley-Davidson was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 in Fillmore County, when it lost control and entered the ditch near 360 Trail.
Parents criticize La Crosse Schools Superintendent for not answering questions at informational meeting
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse Schools Superintendent Aaron Engels is facing criticism from parents who say he refuses to answer their questions about the district’s upcoming referendum. This November, voters will decide whether to approve a nearly $195 million referendum to combine Central and Logan High Schools. Staff have been holding public informational sessions for months. News 8...
myaustinminnesota.com
Spring Valley man suffers life-threatening injuries in motocycle accident on Highway 16 in Fillmore County Sunday afternoon
A Spring Valley man suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving went into the ditch on Highway 16 in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2014 Harley-Davidson touring motorcycle being driven by 34-year old Eric Scott Orman of Spring Valley was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 at approximately 12:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon when he lost control of the bike and entered the ditch near the 360 trail in Fillmore Township.
drydenwire.com
Crash On HWY 53 Results In Death Of 79-Year-Old Wisconsin Man
BARRON COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash that closed HWY 53 for nearly two hours on Saturday morning resulted in the death of a 79-year-old man, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 9:15 a.m., the Barron County...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County
SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, around 2:43 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-motorcycle crash on County Road B near 770th Avenue Spring Valley, WI in Spring Lake Township.
KIMT
Man driving in SE Minnesota spots own stolen vehicle, Stewartville man arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was driving spotted his own stolen vehicle - a 2004 truck with a lift kit on it - and it led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man was driving Friday afternoon on Highway 14 near County Rd. 3 NW. when he spotted his own truck on the side of the road.
KIMT
Dodge County woman arrested for dragging someone from her vehicle is sentenced
WINONA, Minn. – A woman accused of dragging someone from a vehicle is sentenced to time served. Cherise Marie Dale, 32 of Kasson, pleaded guilty in Winona County District Court to careless driving as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of nine other offenses, including seven felony crimes.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular restaurant chain that is famous for its delicious chicken sandwiches recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. On September 8, 2022, Chick-fil-A opened another new location in Onalaska, Wisconsin.
