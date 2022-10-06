Read full article on original website
Notebook: Finger injury sidelines Ryan Helsley for Cardinals' Game 2, invites scrutiny of usage
As the ninth inning progressed Friday night in Game 1 and Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley lost a feel for his pitches, the only thought he had was pushing through for the final outs, not signaling to the dugout that an injured, stiffening finger was causing him issues. “Maybe, wave them...
Cardinals notebook: After first-half stumbles, Lars Nootbaar walks away with leadoff spot
There were at-bats earlier this season that Lars Nootbaar walked away from knowing he had flung the bat at a pitch trying to force that one hit that might keep him in the majors rather than take the walk that, at worst, would get him to first base. “Yeah. Absolutely....
Closing time? Cardinals lose lead in ninth-inning fiasco, now face elimination by Phillies
Cradling a small, precious lead with an inning about to cave in all around them, the Cardinals got into a bad spot with their closer. Now they’re in a worse one without him. With two outs to get and a two-run lead to save in the first game of the playoffs Friday against Philadelphia, All-Star Ryan Helsley lost the feel for his pitches. The middle finger injured three days earlier stiffened on him during the ninth inning, leading to two walks and, with the bases loaded, a hit batter. Before the Cardinals moved to replace Helsley the game began to come apart, fast and messy. The Phillies scored six runs in the ninth to upend the Cardinals, 6-3, in Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series. They can just end the Cardinals’ season with a win Saturday night.
John Romano: Yeah, the O-line is important, but referees are Tom Brady’s best protection
TAMPA, Fla. — The laws of the NFL are clear. You do not hit quarterbacks in the head, and you do not hit them in the knees. You do not drive them to the turf, and you do not hit them late. Also — and this is the important...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
End of an era: Phillies shut out, sweep Cardinals and end last run for Molina and Pujols
When the end came, with so little fanfare and all of the fireworks still in their casings waiting for another year or another event, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols watched from the dugout, having done all they could against Philadelphia to extend their careers one more night. The Cardinals, their...
