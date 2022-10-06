Cradling a small, precious lead with an inning about to cave in all around them, the Cardinals got into a bad spot with their closer. Now they’re in a worse one without him. With two outs to get and a two-run lead to save in the first game of the playoffs Friday against Philadelphia, All-Star Ryan Helsley lost the feel for his pitches. The middle finger injured three days earlier stiffened on him during the ninth inning, leading to two walks and, with the bases loaded, a hit batter. Before the Cardinals moved to replace Helsley the game began to come apart, fast and messy. The Phillies scored six runs in the ninth to upend the Cardinals, 6-3, in Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series. They can just end the Cardinals’ season with a win Saturday night.

