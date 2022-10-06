Read full article on original website
Related
Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner
Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
Katie Couric’s Daughters: Meet Her Two Devoted Kids Ellie & Caroline
Katie Couric, 65, truly does it all! The former TODAY anchor is not only one of the most known news personalities, but she is also a loving mother to her adult daughters Caroline Monahan and Ellie Monahan. Katie welcomed her two beauties with her former husband, Jay Monahan, who passed away from colon cancer in 1998. Get to know all about the Monahan daughters below!
TVGuide.com
Grey's Anatomy's Caterina Scorsone on How the Arrival of Another Shepherd Will Shake Up the Hospital
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 19 premiere of Grey's Anatomy. Read at your own risk!]. There are new faces at Grey Sloan this season onGrey's Anatomy, but one of them comes with a familiar name. The medical drama returned for Season 19 and included a six-month time jump in the premiere. A new crop of interns arrived at Grey Sloan, each of whom are a bit of a mess in their own way. In the premiere episode, it was Lucas (Niko Terho) who screwed up the most when he told the wrong mother that her son was dead and almost denied the correct mother the chance to say goodbye to her son before Nick (Scott Speedman) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) took his organs for a triple transplant. The grieving mother pushed Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) to run another full round of tests, almost costing the viability of the organs and thus the once-in-a-lifetime surgery.
Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Jeter’s Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Daughters: ‘I Couldn’t Be Happier’
Family man! Derek Jeter has embraced his role as a father after welcoming three daughters with wife Hannah Jeter (née Davis). The former New York Yankees player found love with Hannah in 2012, two years before he hung up his baseball cleats and retired. The couple tied in the knot in July 2016 and one […]
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Today’ Host Kristen Welker Found Her Prince Charming! Meet Her Husband John Hughes
Today host Kristen Welker found her happily ever after! The White House correspondent married her husband, John Hughes, in 2017. Keep scrolling to learn more about the talk show personality’s spouse. Who is Kristen Welker’s Husband, John Hughes?. Kristen and John met in October 2014 when they were...
SheKnows
We Never Saw It Coming, But Bold & Beautiful Is Doing the Impossible With Taylor
Why? We could not begin to guess. Since The Bold and the Beautiful cast Krista Allen as Taylor, we’ll admit it. We’ve been extra into the character. The actress’ natural warmth and playfulness have served to reboot the world-renowned psychiatrist in the absolute loveliest of ways. And not for nothing, but she’s been more fun than she ever before was.
DAYS Spoilers For The Week October 10: Returns, Shocks, and Blackmail
The past comes back to plague a couple of your Salem favorites this week. DAYS Spoilers For The Week October 10: Returns, Shocks, and BlackmailSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for October 10 – October 14, 2022, tease chickens coming home to roost. It’s an inconvenience that several Salemites can ill afford. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!
‘GMA’s Rob Marciano cuddles with his kids amid divorce from wife Eryn
“Good Morning America” meteorologist Rob Marciano has reunited with his kids after reporting on Hurricane Ian in Florida. Marciano posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of his two kids piled on top of him on their couch with grins glued to their faces and captioned it, “Happy to be home 🥰🥰🙏 #smushparty.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep Loss
Heather Tom had some sad personal news to share. Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep LossSoap Hub. Heather Tom shared some sad news recently. The Bold and the Beautiful actress had to say goodbye to a long-time member of her family.
Twitter followers love "Sprina" photos shared by Nicholas Chaves
Trina and NikolasNicholas Chaves Twitter screenshot. Nicholas Alexander Chaves recently shared some images on Twitter where he was with his General Hospital castmate Tabyana Ali. Fans are excited because they are hoping that their characters Trina Robinson and Spencer Cassadine will soon be together. There is a lot of drama going on in Port Charles as well as danger inside of Pentonville but "Sprina" devotees believe love can conquer all.
msn.com
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Sound Off on Season 13 Premiere
Blue Bloods kicked off its 13th season, and fans took to social media to voice a myriad of opinions about their beloved show’s return. The season began with some heavy material. The episode put a Reagan in the hospital early on. Two of his relatives are on a mission to bring the guilty party to justice. Some fans were up in arms about the drama, while others found it a welcome return.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Mom Maria Shriver Inspired Her Favorite Easy Meal
Katherine Schwarzenegger recently shared her go-to easy meal and said it was inspired by her mom, Maria Shriver. Even though Katherine admitted that her husband, Chris Pratt, does most of the cooking at home, sometimes she needs to whip up something quick for her two young daughters. Katherine and Chris...
Kate Middleton’s Mom Carole Is Planning an Adorable Halloween Bonding Activity for Kate’s Children
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Halloween is right around the corner, and everyone is getting ready. From the Target decor we keep buying on every trip to the adorable films, our Halloween traditions are back in full swing! Our kids are just as excited, and it seems even the British royal family is super psyched as well!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Serve Goth Glam as They Match in ‘Black Tie’ for Landon’s Birthday
Fashionably romantic! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker served up goth glam vibes for Landon Barker’s 19th birthday. Kardashian, 43, shared a carousel of images from the celebration via Instagram on Monday, October 10, explaining to her followers in the caption that Barker’s son wanted them to wear “black tie.”
msn.com
Christopher Schwarzenegger's incredible slimdown, plus see more celebs' before-and-after weight loss photos
Slide 1 of 157: Celebrities have inspired a lot of people with their weight loss journeys. Check out these before-and-after photos of famous people who've lost significant amounts of weight over the years, starting with this political family scion... Christopher Schwarzenegger -- the youngest son of movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, journalist-author (and Kennedy family member) Maria Shriver -- is seen here in Los Angeles in August 2018. Keep reading to see his transformation three years later... and again four years later as he stepped out with his dad and brother in Germany looking slimmer than ever...Then keep reading to see dozens more celebrity before-and-after weight loss pics...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Hunter King Got More Than a New Role From Her Latest Movie: ‘I Love You So Much’
You know what they say about all work and no play…. Those who missed The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) in the Sunday, October 2, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premiere Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths will have another chance to see the former daytime fave in action on Sunday, October 8, at 1 pm. Not only did King make a new movie, she made “a bestie at the same time.”
General Hospital Spoilers: Esme confronts Nikolas at Wyndemere
Esme turns up at WyndemereABC General Hospital screenshot. Spoilers for General Hospital indicate that Esme Prince (Avery Kristin Pohl) will show up at Wyndemere next week and Nikolas will catch her going through his personal belongings. It has been suggested that she is pregnant with his baby which is why she is wearing a huge coat but this has not been confirmed.
'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Derek Hough Shares a Sneak Peek of Wedding Planning, Including the First Dance
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert confirmed that they were engaged this past June after dating since 2015. Now, the next step will be the actual wedding and the Emmy-winning choreographer says that plans are underway for medium-sized nuptials. “It’ll be 160 people I think, something...
Comments / 0