Family Relationships

HollywoodLife

Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner

Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
TVGuide.com

Grey's Anatomy's Caterina Scorsone on How the Arrival of Another Shepherd Will Shake Up the Hospital

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 19 premiere of Grey's Anatomy. Read at your own risk!]. There are new faces at Grey Sloan this season onGrey's Anatomy, but one of them comes with a familiar name. The medical drama returned for Season 19 and included a six-month time jump in the premiere. A new crop of interns arrived at Grey Sloan, each of whom are a bit of a mess in their own way. In the premiere episode, it was Lucas (Niko Terho) who screwed up the most when he told the wrong mother that her son was dead and almost denied the correct mother the chance to say goodbye to her son before Nick (Scott Speedman) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) took his organs for a triple transplant. The grieving mother pushed Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) to run another full round of tests, almost costing the viability of the organs and thus the once-in-a-lifetime surgery.
SheKnows

We Never Saw It Coming, But Bold & Beautiful Is Doing the Impossible With Taylor

Why? We could not begin to guess. Since The Bold and the Beautiful cast Krista Allen as Taylor, we’ll admit it. We’ve been extra into the character. The actress’ natural warmth and playfulness have served to reboot the world-renowned psychiatrist in the absolute loveliest of ways. And not for nothing, but she’s been more fun than she ever before was.
Soap Hub

DAYS Spoilers For The Week October 10: Returns, Shocks, and Blackmail

The past comes back to plague a couple of your Salem favorites this week. DAYS Spoilers For The Week October 10: Returns, Shocks, and BlackmailSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for October 10 – October 14, 2022, tease chickens coming home to roost. It’s an inconvenience that several Salemites can ill afford. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!
Cheryl E Preston

Twitter followers love "Sprina" photos shared by Nicholas Chaves

Trina and NikolasNicholas Chaves Twitter screenshot. Nicholas Alexander Chaves recently shared some images on Twitter where he was with his General Hospital castmate Tabyana Ali. Fans are excited because they are hoping that their characters Trina Robinson and Spencer Cassadine will soon be together. There is a lot of drama going on in Port Charles as well as danger inside of Pentonville but "Sprina" devotees believe love can conquer all.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Sound Off on Season 13 Premiere

Blue Bloods kicked off its 13th season, and fans took to social media to voice a myriad of opinions about their beloved show’s return. The season began with some heavy material. The episode put a Reagan in the hospital early on. Two of his relatives are on a mission to bring the guilty party to justice. Some fans were up in arms about the drama, while others found it a welcome return.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Mom Carole Is Planning an Adorable Halloween Bonding Activity for Kate’s Children

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Halloween is right around the corner, and everyone is getting ready. From the Target decor we keep buying on every trip to the adorable films, our Halloween traditions are back in full swing! Our kids are just as excited, and it seems even the British royal family is super psyched as well!
msn.com

Christopher Schwarzenegger's incredible slimdown, plus see more celebs' before-and-after weight loss photos

Slide 1 of 157: Celebrities have inspired a lot of people with their weight loss journeys. Check out these before-and-after photos of famous people who've lost significant amounts of weight over the years, starting with this political family scion... Christopher Schwarzenegger -- the youngest son of movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, journalist-author (and Kennedy family member) Maria Shriver -- is seen here in Los Angeles in August 2018. Keep reading to see his transformation three years later... and again four years later as he stepped out with his dad and brother in Germany looking slimmer than ever...Then keep reading to see dozens more celebrity before-and-after weight loss pics...
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Hunter King Got More Than a New Role From Her Latest Movie: ‘I Love You So Much’

You know what they say about all work and no play…. Those who missed The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) in the Sunday, October 2, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premiere Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths will have another chance to see the former daytime fave in action on Sunday, October 8, at 1 pm. Not only did King make a new movie, she made “a bestie at the same time.”
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Spoilers: Esme confronts Nikolas at Wyndemere

Esme turns up at WyndemereABC General Hospital screenshot. Spoilers for General Hospital indicate that Esme Prince (Avery Kristin Pohl) will show up at Wyndemere next week and Nikolas will catch her going through his personal belongings. It has been suggested that she is pregnant with his baby which is why she is wearing a huge coat but this has not been confirmed.

