[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 19 premiere of Grey's Anatomy. Read at your own risk!]. There are new faces at Grey Sloan this season onGrey's Anatomy, but one of them comes with a familiar name. The medical drama returned for Season 19 and included a six-month time jump in the premiere. A new crop of interns arrived at Grey Sloan, each of whom are a bit of a mess in their own way. In the premiere episode, it was Lucas (Niko Terho) who screwed up the most when he told the wrong mother that her son was dead and almost denied the correct mother the chance to say goodbye to her son before Nick (Scott Speedman) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) took his organs for a triple transplant. The grieving mother pushed Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) to run another full round of tests, almost costing the viability of the organs and thus the once-in-a-lifetime surgery.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO