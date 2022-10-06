Read full article on original website
'Survivor' Contestant Jeanine Zheng Took It on the Chin, Literally — What Happened?
The new season of Survivor is just a few weeks old, and already there's no shortage of headlines. In the first three episodes of Survivor 43, new alliances have formed and failed to form. The Beware Advantage has come into play. Oh, and there's been a giant storm that made life in the Baka camp particularly unpleasant.
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?
For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Spoilers: Are Debbie Johnson and Her Boyfriend Tony Still Together?
Are Debbie Johnson and her boyfriend, Tony, still together? Here's everything we know about the '90 Day: The Single Life' couple's current relationship, thanks to fan sightings.
America’s Got Talent 2022 LIVE – Winners Mayyas will NOT receive $1million prize money – here’s why
THE MAYYAS have been crowned the winners of season 17 of America's Got Talent - but they won't actually receive a $1million lump sum prize. America voted for the live finale event, and the Lebanese dance team came out on top. As part of their prize, the Mayyas will become...
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Heartbreak happens in Aspen
Friday on The Bold and the Beautiful Donna Logan (Jenifer Gareis) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) were planning an exotic trip but had to cancel because Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had taken the jet to Aspen. Donna later told Brooke Logann Forrester who went ballistic because she thought Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Steffy Forrester ( Jacquelyn Wood) had plotted to get Ridge away from her.
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery
Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
GMA’s Sam Champion shuts down Robin Roberts’ request and walks off set as he juggles weatherman job & DWTS gig
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion has shut down his co-host Robin Roberts' request for a specific dance. He walked off the set as he told her that he can barely move around the space. On Monday's show, Robin talked about a tennis player that was set to join them...
Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire season 11?
Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) needs a break. The character has struggled mightily throughout the last few seasons of Chicago Fire, and the season 11 premiere brought all of this struggle into focus. A phone call to Casey (Jesse Spencer) led to the end of their long-distance relationship, as she came to realize that the “stars didn’t align” for them.
Chicago PD: Are Marina Squerciati and Patrick Flueger dating?
Burgess and Ruzek have been through a lot. The former couple tried to make things work as a parental unit in Chicago PD season 9, but professional dangers surfaced, and they were forced to navigate a hostage situation involving their daughter. The close call led them to take some time...
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
Chicago Med fans furious after star’s surprise exit during season 8 premiere and blast show’s ‘abrupt cast changes’
CHICAGO Med fans have been left heartbroken after a fan-favorite cast member made a surprise exit during the season 8 premiere. Viewers are furious as the star had not been on the show for long, making the departure feel “abrupt.”. During Wednesday’s season 8 premiere of Chicago Med, fans...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Marina Squerciati Auditioned For a Role After Passing Out From Spinal Tap Pain
'Chicago P.D.' star Marina Squerciati is a dedicated actor and her determination showed when she went to an audition straight from the hospital after passing out from spinal tap pain.
Big Brother host Julie Chen reveals that the long-running reality series has been renewed for a 25th season
Big Brother host Julie Chen announced that the iconic reality series had been renewed once again in a Twitter video posted on Sunday. The 52-year-old anchor-turned-reality host revealed that the long-running series would be back to mark a major milestone — its 25th season. 'A big thank you to...
The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News
For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
'Chicago Med' actress Marlyne Barrett battling cancer in real life like her character on the show
Marlyne Barrett is battling uterine and ovarian cancer in real life. Her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, has been battling breast cancer on Chicago Med, the popular NBC medical drama. It is a classical example of art imitating life and life imitating art.
As Bold & Beautiful’s CPS Drama Escalates, Matthew Atkinson Makes a Confession
Thomas is in the middle of the latest Bold & Beautiful drama between Ridge and Brooke following the call to — and the visit from — CPS. Though the person who made the call identified themselves as Brooke Logan, Ridge’s wife has adamantly denied contacting the authorities, even though she clearly thinks his son is a danger to Douglas.
