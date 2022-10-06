ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Heartbreak happens in Aspen

Friday on The Bold and the Beautiful Donna Logan (Jenifer Gareis) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) were planning an exotic trip but had to cancel because Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had taken the jet to Aspen. Donna later told Brooke Logann Forrester who went ballistic because she thought Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Steffy Forrester ( Jacquelyn Wood) had plotted to get Ridge away from her.
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery

Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire season 11?

Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) needs a break. The character has struggled mightily throughout the last few seasons of Chicago Fire, and the season 11 premiere brought all of this struggle into focus. A phone call to Casey (Jesse Spencer) led to the end of their long-distance relationship, as she came to realize that the “stars didn’t align” for them.
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News

For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
As Bold & Beautiful’s CPS Drama Escalates, Matthew Atkinson Makes a Confession

Thomas is in the middle of the latest Bold & Beautiful drama between Ridge and Brooke following the call to — and the visit from — CPS. Though the person who made the call identified themselves as Brooke Logan, Ridge’s wife has adamantly denied contacting the authorities, even though she clearly thinks his son is a danger to Douglas.
