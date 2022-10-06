Read full article on original website
Inside Politics: ‘Material risk to UK financial stability’
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.Beware – the anti-growth coalition is out in force this morning. Its members could be selling you coffee, driving your train, teaching your children or even caring after your nan.Inside the bubbleChief politics commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for:The cabinet meets this morning, with all ears tuned to whether Liz Truss will give up the idea of cutting benefits. She will join a call with G7 leaders to discuss Ukraine at 1pm. The House of Commons returns from its party conference break at 2.30pm, starting...
Trump news - live: Cassidy Hutchinson ‘cooperating’ with probe as ex-president claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating in an investigation into former president Donald Trump and his allies' effort to overturn the 2020 election. Ms Hutchinson, who was a key witness during the hearing for the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at Capitol Hill, is...
Ukraine-Russia – live: Air raid sirens in Kyiv as Putin strikes more civilian targets
Air raid sirens rung across Ukraine as officials anticipated a second day of missile strikes by an increasingly aggressive Russia. Bombs rained on Zaporizhzhia around dawn, with missiles hitting an educational building, a medical facility and apartment buildings, according to the council head in the Dnieper river city that has seen dozens killed in recent Russian attacks.
Empty shelves or unaffordable food: Tunisia's crisis deepens
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians have been hit with soaring food prices and shortages of basic staples in recent weeks, threatening to turn simmering discontent in the North African country — the cradle of the Arab Spring protests — into larger turmoil. Sugar, vegetable oil, rice and even bottled water periodically disappear from supermarkets and grocery stores. People stand in line for hours for these food essentials that have long been subsidized and are now increasingly available in rations only. When they do appear on the shelves, many people cannot afford to pay the staggering price for them. “I came to shop and found people fighting to buy and the prices were very high,” said shopper Amina Hamdi, 63, despairing at trying to buy basic goods. “It is not possible to live without food,” said Aicha during a recent shopping trip to the fish and meat market in Tunis. “We can live without furniture, construction material, but we have to eat.” She only gave her first name for fear of persecution by police for speaking out.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s State Emergencies Service says that 19 people were killed and 105 others were wounded in Monday’s Russian missile strikes across Ukraine. It said Tuesday that critical infrastructure facilities were hit in Kyiv and 12 other regions, and 301 cities and towns were without power.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin making strategic errors and Russian military ‘increasingly factional’, says UK
UK MoD reports growing divisions in Russian counterpart; GCHQ says Putin’s unconstrained power leading to mistakes
