Is a retirement community right for me? Do I want to rent an apartment or own a townhouse? What services are provided? If you’ve ever asked yourself those questions, you’re in the right place! Retirement community living is a great option for many seniors, but finding the right one can be difficult. That’s where we come in! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve searched Southern California for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to waste any more time on another internet search. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO