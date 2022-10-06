ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

Related
seniorresource.com

Retirement Communities Near Los Angeles: Our Top Ten!

Is a retirement community right for me? Do I want to rent an apartment or own a townhouse? What services are provided? If you’ve ever asked yourself those questions, you’re in the right place! Retirement community living is a great option for many seniors, but finding the right one can be difficult. That’s where we come in! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve searched Southern California for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to waste any more time on another internet search. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Daily Scoop

This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide

This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

$859,000 for 2B/2B condo in LA: How this 29-year-old pulled it off

The median home price in the U.S. fell nearly a percentage point in August — the biggest drop since 2009. But interest rates are rising faster — above 6% now. That’s all according to the government-sponsored finance company Freddie Mac. So the affordable starter home is still a mirage for most young people.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Bellflower, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pacific Palisades, CA
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
insideedition.com

This Los Angeles Hoarder House Is Now Up for Sale

Some Los Angeles area residents are waiting with baited breath to see if a longtime hoarder house will be sold. “It's really sad to wish for someone to leave your neighborhood but the people that were there have been so difficult and incorrigible all this time that I'm having trouble feeling guilty about the possibility of them leaving us,” neighbor James Eric told KCBS. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

$14.995 Million Magnificent Estate of Elegant Charm and Character on A Promontory in Los Angeles comes to The Market for the First Time

The Estate in Los Angeles, a private, gated view estate rests at the end of a cul-de-sac has been impeccably maintained and freshly painted offering some of the most spectacular panoramas of the city, from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean is now available for sale. This home located at 1459 Stebbins Ter, Los Angeles, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sally Forster Jones (Phone: 310-579-2200) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

The Best dineLA Deals You Need To Know About for October 2022

DineLA Restaurant Week returns for its fall edition from October 14-28. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from top restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch and dinner deals starting at $15. Per usual, options abound. It can be, if we’re being honest, a bit overwhelming. To aid, I’ve...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Linus Realestate#Senior Housing#Home Park#A Southern Californian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Disneyland
spectrumnews1.com

Affordable senior housing opens in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — An apartment complex in Santa Monica had a grand opening late last week. The apartments, called Magnolia Villas, house 39 seniors. All residents are 62 years old and older. Rent is below market rate. Services are provided onsite. Social workers support residents and there are...
SANTA MONICA, CA
San Diego Channel

'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez

Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foodgressing.com

Halloween in LA 2022: Things to Do, Activities for Los Angeles

Here’s a look at what is happening for Halloween in LA 2022. The Halloween spirit will be in full swing at the L.A. Zoo until October 31 daily from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., where you can enjoy spooktacular sights. Free with paid Zoo admission or GLAZA membership. Weekends are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
CULVER CITY, CA
pasadenanow.com

There is New Cannabis Nearby

Velvet Cannabis, a new dispensary a few blocks west of theb Pasadena border with Eagle Rock, celebrated its official grand opening on a busy Saturday with specials and giveaways. The store has been open since April 20, a cannabis-significant date. (Marijuana came to be ubiquitous as “420” in slang after...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy