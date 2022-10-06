Read full article on original website
Related
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Los Angeles: Our Top Ten!
Is a retirement community right for me? Do I want to rent an apartment or own a townhouse? What services are provided? If you’ve ever asked yourself those questions, you’re in the right place! Retirement community living is a great option for many seniors, but finding the right one can be difficult. That’s where we come in! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve searched Southern California for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to waste any more time on another internet search. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Los Angeles.
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide
This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for retirees: study
LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
kcrw.com
$859,000 for 2B/2B condo in LA: How this 29-year-old pulled it off
The median home price in the U.S. fell nearly a percentage point in August — the biggest drop since 2009. But interest rates are rising faster — above 6% now. That’s all according to the government-sponsored finance company Freddie Mac. So the affordable starter home is still a mirage for most young people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insideedition.com
This Los Angeles Hoarder House Is Now Up for Sale
Some Los Angeles area residents are waiting with baited breath to see if a longtime hoarder house will be sold. “It's really sad to wish for someone to leave your neighborhood but the people that were there have been so difficult and incorrigible all this time that I'm having trouble feeling guilty about the possibility of them leaving us,” neighbor James Eric told KCBS. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.
5 Amazing Chinese Food Places In LA You Need To Know
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
luxury-houses.net
$14.995 Million Magnificent Estate of Elegant Charm and Character on A Promontory in Los Angeles comes to The Market for the First Time
The Estate in Los Angeles, a private, gated view estate rests at the end of a cul-de-sac has been impeccably maintained and freshly painted offering some of the most spectacular panoramas of the city, from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean is now available for sale. This home located at 1459 Stebbins Ter, Los Angeles, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sally Forster Jones (Phone: 310-579-2200) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Los Angeles.
welikela.com
The Best dineLA Deals You Need To Know About for October 2022
DineLA Restaurant Week returns for its fall edition from October 14-28. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from top restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch and dinner deals starting at $15. Per usual, options abound. It can be, if we’re being honest, a bit overwhelming. To aid, I’ve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In California
Here's where you can find it.
You’ll Never Be Able To Afford Retirement in These Cities — So Look Here Instead
Frequently, the top locations on people's lists of potential cities to live out their golden years don't have a lot of crossover with America's most affordable cities, leaving plenty of people...
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit
Watch: Lynette Romero Shares Update on Fired KTLA Co-Anchor Mark Mester. News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC's Today in LA morning show. "It's 10/10," Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Affordable senior housing opens in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — An apartment complex in Santa Monica had a grand opening late last week. The apartments, called Magnolia Villas, house 39 seniors. All residents are 62 years old and older. Rent is below market rate. Services are provided onsite. Social workers support residents and there are...
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los Angeles
And you can keep the souvenir barrel as wellCredit: @thewarehouserestaurant /Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - The original Warehouse Restaurant has been welcoming people into their family-friendly space with ship decor and strong drinks since 1969. But, what makes this particular restaurant stand out from the rest?
San Diego Channel
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez
Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
foodgressing.com
Halloween in LA 2022: Things to Do, Activities for Los Angeles
Here’s a look at what is happening for Halloween in LA 2022. The Halloween spirit will be in full swing at the L.A. Zoo until October 31 daily from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., where you can enjoy spooktacular sights. Free with paid Zoo admission or GLAZA membership. Weekends are...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
pasadenanow.com
There is New Cannabis Nearby
Velvet Cannabis, a new dispensary a few blocks west of theb Pasadena border with Eagle Rock, celebrated its official grand opening on a busy Saturday with specials and giveaways. The store has been open since April 20, a cannabis-significant date. (Marijuana came to be ubiquitous as “420” in slang after...
Comments / 1