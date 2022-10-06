MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We start off the week with lows in the upper 40s across the area. So, if you are an early morning riser you may need a light jacket or sweater. Your morning commute may also call for a little heat. We will warm up pretty nicely as we continue throughout the day. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for us. It will be another perfect fall day to plan some outdoor activities.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO