WTOK-TV
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the Laurel Police Department, 54-year-old Phyllis Tiller Watts (Watts-Tiller) of Laurel was arrested in a Walmart parking lot and charged with one count of murder around noon on Friday, Oct. 7.
WTOK-TV
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
WTOK-TV
Fire Prevention Week kicks off
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fire prevention week kicked off Sunday and the Meridian Fire Department is making it a point to ensure families have a plan. Fire Prevention Week focuses on having a plan and getting out. ”Basically, within two minutes a room is going to be fully engulfed,” Meridian’s...
WTOK-TV
Utility bills on the rise in the city of Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Water, sewage and garbage bills are going up in the city of Meridian. The issue surfaced at the Lauderdale County Council of Governments meeting Monday. The city said there are no certain reasons for the increases other than prices for everyday goods and services are rising as...
WTOK-TV
Laurel church delivers $10,000 worth of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church rallied to support the victims of Hurricane Ian, returning to the Magnolia State Sunday after delivering about $10,000 worth of supplies over the weekend. Members of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel donated money and supplies to a Fort Myers, Fla.-area church, including items...
WTOK-TV
Psychologist offers tips on World Mental Health Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Medical doctors educate people on how to improve their physical health, while mental health specialists encourage people to be aware of their state of mind. Monday is World Mental Health Day. It’s a good time for people to check in on their mental well-being. “The...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Kevin Lewis, one haircut at a time
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11′s Nicholas Brooks goes to the barbershop - not for a haircut but to highlight our Frontline Responder this week. Kevin Lewis Sr. has been impacting young people’s lives one haircut at a time. Jenkins Barber Shop has been a home away...
WTOK-TV
100th birthday celebration
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“Thank you, Lord, that he let me live to see 100 years, and I thank him for it. I thanked him every night and every day,” said Bonnie Ellis. Turning 100 is not something that everyone gets to see, but for Bonnie Ellis, it’s time to celebrate as her family gathers to honor the amazing life she continues to live.
WTOK-TV
The trend of magnificent weather continues
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We start off the week with lows in the upper 40s across the area. So, if you are an early morning riser you may need a light jacket or sweater. Your morning commute may also call for a little heat. We will warm up pretty nicely as we continue throughout the day. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for us. It will be another perfect fall day to plan some outdoor activities.
WTOK-TV
Finally, much needed rain will return to our area this week!
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian hasn’t had more than .10″ of rain since September 9th... it’s been over a month! So, we are in need of rain, and thankfully, we’re going to get some!. A cold front will move into our area Wednesday. Ahead of it,...
WTOK-TV
West Alabama continues perfect road record taking down GSC rival Valdosta State
VALDOSTA, Geor. (WTOK) - West Alabama was able to hold of the Blazers in the fourth quarter to get their first win in Valdosta since 2017. The Tigers had 503 total yards on the day and improved to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in GSC play with a 34-31 win on the road.
WTOK-TV
Raiders seeking first state championship since 2017
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders girls soccer team is headed to the state championship. They beat Madison St. Joe in a thrilling shoot out 2-0 on Thursday to punch their ticket to the championship. The Raiders will take on Pillow Academy on Monday and play in their first...
WTOK-TV
Local golfer hits second career hole in one
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local Meridian golfer, Allan Willis, hit his second career hole in one last week at the Quitman Country Club. Willis hit his first hole in one two years ago and then did it again with some friends on Friday. The shot of every golfers dream was...
