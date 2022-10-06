ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 in 4 American workers experience political bias, study finds

By Jon Delano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Politics is all around us on television and social media, even at the dinner table.

But a new study suggests it's creeping into the workplace, too. KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports a recent study found some workers are concerned about political bias at work.

Political passions are more inflamed than ever on all kinds of issues, from Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection to the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade to what should be taught in our classrooms or who can play on sports teams.

So, no surprise, add political harassment to the list of workplace issues, says Phyllis Hartman, a past president of the Pittsburgh Human Resources Association.

"I have added in the last two years a small section about political speech," says Hartman.

While not a major issue yet in this region, Hartman says, she's aware of the recent national survey from the Society for Human Resource Management.

That survey found that 24 percent, one out of four employees, have experienced political bias in the workplace, double that of only three years ago,

Forty-five percent say they've experienced political disagreements at work, and males (30%) are almost twice as likely as females (18%) to experience political bias.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrLjZ_0iPDFM0u00
1 in 4 American workers experience political bias, study finds 02:53

"When I do the training I emphasize, "We don't care what you think. You can have whatever opinion you want, you can have whatever belief you want as long as you're not doing something illegal or harm other people."

Issues arise when employees articulate their political views in the workplace for two reasons.

First, it may upset or harm others.

"When you say things that you know or when you get into discussions and use behaviors based on your thoughts or bias, that may harm people in some way or make them feel bad. It's a lose-lose situation," says Hartman.

Second, she says, a boss with a different view may take it out on you, subtly or overtly.

"I think it's very important that people are not treated badly because of their political beliefs. Somebody that's prevented from promotion or not hired, that's very concerning."

We all know that discrimination and harassment in the workplace because of your gender, race, religion, and age are illegal, but what about your politics?

The growth from 12% to 24% of American workers who say they've experienced political bias at work worries Johnny C. Taylor, Jr, the president & CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management that sponsored the study.

"There's a doubling. You want to talk about a trend. It is really becoming the thing. I'm very, very concerned, as all of us should be as Americans, as we have an upcoming midterm election that our workplace will become even more hostile," says Taylor.

Among the study's findings: liberal (70%) & moderate (73%) workers feel the workplace is more inclusive than conservative (60%); 27% of employees have experienced joking about their beliefs in the workplace; only 8% of employers have guidelines on political discussions at work.

Delano: "What's going on here?"

Taylor: "Well, if you think about it, it's the one workplace discrimination that essentially is not illegal."

While not illegal perhaps, political harassment can disrupt the workplace. Taylor says employers need to recognize the problem and understand that diversity-equity-inclusion policies must encompass all political viewpoints.

"It includes, I should say, political affiliation and acceptance of people who see the world differently, so we as employers have to start by calling this out," says Taylor.

Taylor says organizations should want the best and brightest employees no matter how conservative or liberal they are in their politics.

"Here we are running the risk of losing incredibly talented employees because they have a right to have a different point of view when it comes to politics. That is the ultimate concern for employers. We need talented people. Diversity is our strength, including diversity of viewpoint," he says.

