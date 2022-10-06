Read full article on original website
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs.
