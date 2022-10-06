ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of Oct. 7

By STAFF REPORTS
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367FhS_0iPDBHSR00

"Lyle, Lyle Crocodile" NEW

Feature film based on the children's book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. With Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and Scoot McNairy. Written by Will Davies. Based on the book series by Bernard Waber. Directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck. (1:46) PG

"Bros"

Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship. With Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane and Guy Branum. Written by Billy Eichner and Nicholas Stoller. Directed by Nicholas Stoller. (1:55) R

"Smile"

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. With Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher and Kyle Gallner. Written by Parker Finn. Directed by Parker Finn. (1:55) R

"The Good House"

Life for New England realtor Hildy Good begins to unravel when she hooks up with an old flame of hers from New York. With Sigourney Weaver Kevin Kline and Morena Baccarin. Written by Thomas Bezucha, Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky. Based on the novel by Ann Leary. Directed by Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky. (1:44) R

"The Woman King"

A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. With Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and Lashana Lynch. Written by Dana Stevens and Maria Bello. Directed by Gina Prince-Blythewood. (2:15) PG-13

"Barbarian"

A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems. With Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long. Written and directed by Zach Cregger. (1:42) R

"Beast"

A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator. With Liyabuya Gongo, Martin Munro, Daniel Hadebe and Idris Elba. Written by Ryan Engle and Jaime Primak Sullivan. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur. (1:33) R

"DC League of Super-Pets"

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. With Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Kate McKinnon. Written by Jared Stern and John Whittington. Directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine. (1:46) PG

