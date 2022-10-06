Read full article on original website
After weekend tourney, Carbon volleyball holds on to No. 5 spot in RPI
Two games now stand between the Lady Dinos and the end of the regular season after the weekend in Richfield and the Sevier Valley Tournament. The Dinos took on teams from around the state ending the weekend with a 3-2 record. The trip to Sevier Valley is a good way...
Dinos stung by Juab’s early offensive strike
After a convincing 2-0 start to the season, the Dinos have now dropped seven straight games following a 51-0 loss to the Juab Wasps Friday night. Juab got things going early in the game with a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Jackson to receiver Ryker Richards with 10:45 left in the first quarter.
Ruth Alane (Adams) Burnett – October 8 2022
Our dearest beloved wife, mother and grandmother; Ruth Alane (Adams) Burnett, 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 8, 2022, in Grand Junction, Colorado, due to complications of acute leukemia. Ruth was born to Lyman P. and Verla Neoma (Hale) Adams in Rupert, Idaho, on February 6th, 1954....
Kevin Chock – September 30 2022
A wonderful “black” soul left this earth on September 30, 2022. Kevin Chock, self-proclaimed “Lone Wolf” passed away peacefully with the love of his life by his bedside. Kevin was born on August 4, 1956 to George and Roberta Chock in Shasta, California. His family moved...
Arline C Powell – October 9 2022
Funeral service Thursday, October 13, 2022, 1:00 p.m., Wellington Stake Center. Family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home Wednesday evening 6:00-8:00 p.m. and at the Stake Center Thursday one hour prior to service. Interment Wellington City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are welcome to share memories at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net,
