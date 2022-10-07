Halloween Ends’ Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Intriguing Look At Kyle Richards’ Return As Lindsey Wallace

How David Gordon Green’s upcoming horror movie finale, Halloween Ends will play out has been heavily guarded except for the slightest teases given here and there by the crew and cast members–such as when the Michael Myers actor teased the shocking ending. Now, the original scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis, is giving our latest tease.

The new look is in the form of a screen grab from Halloween Ends of long-time Lindsey Wallace actress Kyle Richards, posted to Curtis' personal Instagram. She looks to be in the Halloween mood with her new goth look and tarot cards.

Kyle Richards first reprised the role of Lindsey Wallace, 40 years after originating the role in the original 1978 Halloween aka one of the greatest horror films of all time. In the original film, Lindsey, along with Tommy Doyle, are the two children Laurie Strode is tasked with babysitting on the fateful night Michael Myers comes home.

While Kyle Richards's role in Halloween Kills was rather small, she was one of the few legacy characters to survive coming face to face once again with Michael. Still, this tease of her character’s return has left me with some questions. Is this an in-universe Halloween costume, or did the events of Halloween Kills cause Lindsey to look for answers to how to stop Michael in a deck of tarot cards? Could she be inquiring about the fate of some of the returning characters? Could this be a hint to a turn toward the supernatural in David Gordon Greene’s last Halloween outing?

David Gordon Green’s Halloween reboot was a breath of fresh air when it was released in 2018. Halloween 2018 embraced the original with nods to John Carpenter's classic while jettisoning the sequel's campier aspects–the cult of thorn, anyone? With such a promising start to a new trilogy, it was somewhat deflating to see how mixed the critical reception to Halloween Kills was.

In my opinion, Halloween Kills squandered a lot of the legacy characters' return–especially Michael C. Hall's turn as Tommy Doyle. However, Tommy Doyle has had two chances as a returning legacy character. Famously, Paul Rudd played Tommy in the much-maligned 1995 Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. I just hope Ends gives Lindsey Wallace a better send-off than Tommy had in either of his returns.

Regardless of how the trilogy comes to an end, Halloween Kills left fans with many questions. Here’s hoping Halloween Ends can answer the fan's questions while giving us a satisfying goodbye to Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards when it hits the movie release schedule on October 14.

