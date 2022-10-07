ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Halloween Ends’ Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Intriguing Look At Kyle Richards’ Return As Lindsey Wallace

By Ryan LaBee
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0e4O_0iPDAuKn00

How David Gordon Green’s upcoming horror movie finale, Halloween Ends will play out has been heavily guarded except for the slightest teases given here and there by the crew and cast members–such as when the Michael Myers actor teased the shocking ending. Now, the original scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis, is giving our latest tease.

The new look is in the form of a screen grab from Halloween Ends of long-time Lindsey Wallace actress Kyle Richards, posted to Curtis' personal Instagram. She looks to be in the Halloween mood with her new goth look and tarot cards.

Kyle Richards first reprised the role of Lindsey Wallace, 40 years after originating the role in the original 1978 Halloween aka one of the greatest horror films of all time. In the original film, Lindsey, along with Tommy Doyle, are the two children Laurie Strode is tasked with babysitting on the fateful night Michael Myers comes home.

While Kyle Richards's role in Halloween Kills was rather small, she was one of the few legacy characters to survive coming face to face once again with Michael. Still, this tease of her character’s return has left me with some questions. Is this an in-universe Halloween costume, or did the events of Halloween Kills cause Lindsey to look for answers to how to stop Michael in a deck of tarot cards? Could she be inquiring about the fate of some of the returning characters? Could this be a hint to a turn toward the supernatural in David Gordon Greene’s last Halloween outing?

David Gordon Green’s Halloween reboot was a breath of fresh air when it was released in 2018. Halloween 2018 embraced the original with nods to John Carpenter's classic while jettisoning the sequel's campier aspects–the cult of thorn, anyone? With such a promising start to a new trilogy, it was somewhat deflating to see how mixed the critical reception to Halloween Kills was.

In my opinion, Halloween Kills squandered a lot of the legacy characters' return–especially Michael C. Hall's turn as Tommy Doyle. However, Tommy Doyle has had two chances as a returning legacy character. Famously, Paul Rudd played Tommy in the much-maligned 1995 Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. I just hope Ends gives Lindsey Wallace a better send-off than Tommy had in either of his returns.

Regardless of how the trilogy comes to an end, Halloween Kills left fans with many questions. Here’s hoping Halloween Ends can answer the fan's questions while giving us a satisfying goodbye to Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards when it hits the movie release schedule on October 14.

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time

As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Ryan
Person
Michael C Hall
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
David Gordon Green
Person
John Carpenter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Halloween Kills#Halloween Costume#Film Star
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Dale McRaven Dies: ‘Mork & Mindy’ And ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Scribe Was 83

Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Michael J. Fox Reveals Why His Late Mother Didn't Want Him to Film 'Back to the Future'

While it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Marty McFly, Michael J. Fox revealed his mother was hesitant about him filming the now-iconic movie, Back to the Future. The actor was in attendance for the Back to the Future reunion panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, where he shared a story about his mother, revealing she passed away on Sept. 24 at the age of 92.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Would "Absolutely" Do a "Freaky Friday" Sequel With Pal Lindsay Lohan

Could everyone, like, chill for a sec? On Oct. 4, Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about the possibility of making a "Freaky Friday" sequel alongside original costar Lindsay Lohan, and spoiler alert, she is definitely on board. At a "Halloween Ends" press tour event in Mexico City, Curtis admitted that she would "absolutely" want to do a follow-up film, via a video captured by a fan. "Lindsay Lohan and I are friends," Curtis explained to the crowd after she was asked whether she would ever be open to a sequel. "She texted me the other day — she's in Ireland making [her upcoming Netflix movie 'Irish Wish']," Curtis said, joking about the security questions she asked to make sure it was really her former costar.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
157K+
Followers
38K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy