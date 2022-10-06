Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash￼
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported. Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing […]
WANE-TV
Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
'I will be held accountable': Fort Wayne mayor apologizes after arrested for DUI after crash
The 70-year-old mayor read a statement to reporters, apologizing for a "poor decision" to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol at a local event Saturday. Henry says, "I will be held accountable."
WANE-TV
ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave
Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWO News
Man killed by Indiana police after suspected of killing 2
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected of killing two people early Sunday in northern Indiana was fatally shot during a shootout with police, authorities said. The encounter between the man and local and state officers occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Angola. It was nearly five hours after police discovered the bodies of two men outside a local home, Indiana State Police said.
wfft.com
Angola shooting victims identified
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Steuben County Coroner's Office has identified three victims of two Sunday morning shootings. Angola police first responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots around 1:07 a.m on the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street. Authorities found 23-year-old Francisco Javier Velazquez Martine and 21-year-old Fernando...
WANE-TV
Crash report reveals new details in Mayor Henry crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday. The report says the driver hit by Henry was traveling...
wfft.com
Snider grad Anthony Lapsley returns to the octagon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After a semi-retired eight-year hiatus, Snider grad Anthony "The Recipe" Lapsley is making his way back into the octagon. After pursuing an early wrestling career at the high school level, Lapsley soon transitioned into the MMA world. Lapsley will compete in the Art of Scrap...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dem Indiana mayor arrested for alleged drunk driving: 'I want to apologize'
Police arrested Ft. Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, for allegedly driving while drunk Saturday. He was released Sunday morning without bail and soon released a statement.
WANE-TV
Railroad repairs cause detours in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of Thomas Road will be closed most of the week for railroad track repairs, according to Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department. Starting Tuesday, Thomas Road between Illinois and Bass roads is closed to through traffic while crews work on the railroad tracks in the area. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished by Saturday, the department said.
WANE-TV
Suspect in Angola homicide dies in shootout with police during investigation
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The suspect in a homicide died Sunday morning after multiple “exchanges of gunfire” with Angola officers and a state trooper, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Just after 1 a.m., the Angola Police Department was investigating reports of shots fired at...
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry appears in court, pleads guilty to drinking and driving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in court Monday after a crash that led to his arrest Saturday night. A likely plea agreement will be submitted at a sentencing on November 7. The Allen County Prosecutor’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
Police in Angola kill man in shootout
Police in Angola killed a man during a shootout near West Felicity Street and South Wayne Street Sunday. Police in Angola killed a man during a shootout near West Felicity Street and South Wayne Street Sunday.
11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was allegedly abducted by a woman in a Denver neighborhood Sunday.
WANE-TV
Grace College to offer free tuition for Indiana families making less than or equal to $65K annually
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — Grace College recently announced plans to offer free tuition for Hoosier families with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $65,000 or less. Grace plans to pay for the tuition through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid starting with new students in Fall 2023.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fire breaks out at Fort Wayne barber and beauty shop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department battled a fire at a local barber and beauty shop early Friday morning. According to the FWFD, crews were called to 3200 North Anthony Blvd. at Moore Unique Styles Barber and Beauty Shop on reports of a fire. The blaze was contained to the front of the store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Man guilty of murder in death of man found slain in woods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Allen County jury has convicted a Fort Wayne man of murder in the April shooting death of a man whose body was discovered in a wooded area. The jury found 42-year-old Anthony J. Lopez guilty Thursday of illegal possession of a firearm in the death of 63-year-old William Jeffrey Kintzel of South Whitley.
FWPD look for suspect in shooting at Fort Wayne apartment Sunday morning
One person suffered life-threatening injuries during a reported shooting early Sunday morning, police dispatchers confirmed.
wfft.com
Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
WOWO News
Three injured in wrong way crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a wrong way crash injured three people Saturday night. Officers were called to the intersection of South Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road at 10:43 p.m. on a report of a crash involving an SUV going north on South Lafayette—the wrong way—when it crashed head-on into a van.
Comments / 0