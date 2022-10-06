Read full article on original website
WSFA
Macon County deputy injured in crash on I-85
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A veteran deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash, according to Macon County Emergency Management Agency director Frank Lee. Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control after an initial crash near...
WSFA
Sheriff’s office: Missing man found in Crenshaw County
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 74-year-old man has been found “ in good shape” though he had minor injuries from walking in wooded areas. The sheriff’s office had been asking the public for help finding Jimmy Duke, who had...
WSFA
Missing man sought in Crenshaw County
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the sheriff’s office, 74-year-old Jimmy Duke is missing. He was last seen between 9 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. Monday wearing gray pants and a gray or black shirt.
firefighternation.com
Dothan (AL) Paramedic Killed in Ambulance Crash
A paramedic died in an ambulance accident in Pike County on Thursday. Don Parrish, a paramedic with Pilcher Ambulance Service and a retired former Dothan Fire Department firefighter, died in the accident, which happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County, WTVY reports. The vehicle was transporting a patient at the...
wtvy.com
Bonifay charged in fatal shooting
Local Boy Scout beautifies Daleville Memorial Gardens. Before he can reach the highest rank of an Eagle Scout, Zachary James must complete an extensive service project, and he’s chosen to revitalize the Daleville Memorial Gardens. Boy Scouts of America retire and replace flag at Memorial Garden. Updated: 9 hours...
wbrc.com
Good Samaritan placed on ventilator after saving others in fiery ambulance crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient from a burning ambulance has been placed on a ventilator due to suffering burns. Alabama officials said Edward Howell came across an ambulance crash in Pike County on Thursday evening and sprang into action to save the lives of the people on board.
dothanpd.org
Couple Arrested for Chemical Endangerment of Children
On Thursday, 10/6/2022, Dothan Police Officers were made aware of possible illegal dug activity at a residence in the 1200 block of Southland Drive. Officers and investigators went to that residence where they detected a strong odor marijuana inside the residence. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence which led to the discovery of dug activity inside the residence. Two adults and five children reside at the residence.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Pedestrian
Montgomery police have charged a man in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian. Police say 24-year-old Vipul Patel of Montgomery has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Police say at about 8:30PM...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Alber Drive. • A juvenile complaint was filed on South Tallassee Drive. • A juvenile complaint was filed on Gilmer Avenue. • A juvenile complaint was filed on Freeman Avenue. • A juvenile complaint was filed on Alber Drive. • A white female...
Man killed in wreck with tractor-trailer Wednesday near Montgomery, authorities say
A 60-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving got in an accident involving a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday night. William D. Feagin, 60, of Andalusia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 31 near the 172-mile marker, about five...
Man dead following argument in parking lot of southeast Alabama Walmart
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became […]
WSFA
Alabama Forestry Commission’s ‘Wildfire Map’ shows fires across state
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission’s Wildfire Map shows several fires are currently burning across the state. While most of those fires are considered “contained,” it’s a good reminder to pay close attention while doing any outdoor burning. If you must burn outside, the...
wdhn.com
Latest on multiple road construction projects in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For the next few years, Dothan drivers will continue to see orange barrels as roadwork is taking place in the north, east, and west parts of Dothan. On the west side, the Highway 84 widening project has been in progress for over two years now.
wtvy.com
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A racial slur led to the murder of a Dothan businessman and the arrests of two young suspects, according to a violent crimes’ investigator. Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Among...
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
Alabama man killed when his car flips, then is struck by 18-wheeler
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday when his car overturned and then was struck by a semi-trucck. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers reported. The wreck killed an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60. Feagin was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Man identified in deadly shooting at Walmart in Enterprise
Enterprise police have identified the man killed in a shooting Wednesday night. 43-year-old Richard Matthew Smith, of New Brockton, was shot and killed just after 7:00 p.m. inside the Walmart on Boll Weevil Circle. Police say an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The argument continued inside...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5
• Identity theft was reported on Jeanette Barrett Boulevard. • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on Cotton Lakes Boulevard. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Oct. 3.
WSFA
Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Panera Bread, a longtime tenant in The Shoppes at EastChase, is on the move, but it’s not going far. According to real estate officials, the fast-casual restaurant will relocate to the site of the former Wells Fargo bank branch, which is across the street from its current location.
WSFA
MPD hosting discussion panel on policing Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department will hold what they call “A Crucial Panel Discussion: Policing in the capital city” Monday evening. The event will start at 6 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church. It is open to the public. All attendees must wear a mask.
