ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Macon County deputy injured in crash on I-85

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A veteran deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash, according to Macon County Emergency Management Agency director Frank Lee. Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control after an initial crash near...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Sheriff’s office: Missing man found in Crenshaw County

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 74-year-old man has been found “ in good shape” though he had minor injuries from walking in wooded areas. The sheriff’s office had been asking the public for help finding Jimmy Duke, who had...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Missing man sought in Crenshaw County

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the sheriff’s office, 74-year-old Jimmy Duke is missing. He was last seen between 9 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. Monday wearing gray pants and a gray or black shirt.
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
firefighternation.com

Dothan (AL) Paramedic Killed in Ambulance Crash

A paramedic died in an ambulance accident in Pike County on Thursday. Don Parrish, a paramedic with Pilcher Ambulance Service and a retired former Dothan Fire Department firefighter, died in the accident, which happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County, WTVY reports. The vehicle was transporting a patient at the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pike County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Brundidge, AL
wtvy.com

Bonifay charged in fatal shooting

Local Boy Scout beautifies Daleville Memorial Gardens. Before he can reach the highest rank of an Eagle Scout, Zachary James must complete an extensive service project, and he’s chosen to revitalize the Daleville Memorial Gardens. Boy Scouts of America retire and replace flag at Memorial Garden. Updated: 9 hours...
DALEVILLE, AL
dothanpd.org

Couple Arrested for Chemical Endangerment of Children

On Thursday, 10/6/2022, Dothan Police Officers were made aware of possible illegal dug activity at a residence in the 1200 block of Southland Drive. Officers and investigators went to that residence where they detected a strong odor marijuana inside the residence. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence which led to the discovery of dug activity inside the residence. Two adults and five children reside at the residence.
DOTHAN, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Pedestrian

Montgomery police have charged a man in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian. Police say 24-year-old Vipul Patel of Montgomery has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Police say at about 8:30PM...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#The Ambulance#Traffic Accident#Wtvy#Emt
CBS 42

Man dead following argument in parking lot of southeast Alabama Walmart

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became […]
NEW BROCKTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wdhn.com

Latest on multiple road construction projects in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For the next few years, Dothan drivers will continue to see orange barrels as roadwork is taking place in the north, east, and west parts of Dothan. On the west side, the Highway 84 widening project has been in progress for over two years now.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A racial slur led to the murder of a Dothan businessman and the arrests of two young suspects, according to a violent crimes’ investigator. Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Among...
DOTHAN, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Man identified in deadly shooting at Walmart in Enterprise

Enterprise police have identified the man killed in a shooting Wednesday night. 43-year-old Richard Matthew Smith, of New Brockton, was shot and killed just after 7:00 p.m. inside the Walmart on Boll Weevil Circle. Police say an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The argument continued inside...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSFA

Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Panera Bread, a longtime tenant in The Shoppes at EastChase, is on the move, but it’s not going far. According to real estate officials, the fast-casual restaurant will relocate to the site of the former Wells Fargo bank branch, which is across the street from its current location.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

MPD hosting discussion panel on policing Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department will hold what they call “A Crucial Panel Discussion: Policing in the capital city” Monday evening. The event will start at 6 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church. It is open to the public. All attendees must wear a mask.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy