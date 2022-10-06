Read full article on original website
Victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville apartment identified by coroner
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after being stabbed on Friday. According to the coroner's office, 42-year-old Jermon Weathers of Evansville died at the hospital on Friday after being taken there for a stab wound. Police said that 26-year-old Zachary Page was...
Newburgh man was victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville bar, coroner says
Authorities have released the identity of a man who was fatally stabbed at a bar in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 30-year-old Colin McHargue of Newburgh died at the hospital after being taken there for a stab wound on Saturday. Police said the stabbing happened...
EPD investigating shooting after man shot in leg
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department are investigating after they say a man was shot in the leg Sunday night. Dispatch confirms that call came in just before 11 p.m. for a person shot in the leg. They say the incident happened on Hatfield Drive. Police...
Evansville man found in car with drugs claimed to be with law enforcement, police say
An Evansville man who made several claims about being with law enforcement was among three people arrested on Sunday after being found in a car with drugs and other paraphernalia, according to police. An officer with the Evansville Police Department says they were stopping at the JJ's Food Mart on...
Juvenile arrested after being found with modified handgun in Owensboro
A juvenile was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky early Monday morning after being found with a handgun that had been illegally converted to be fully automatic, according to police. Authorities with the Owensboro Police Department say the incident started around 2:20 a.m. on Monday when an officer saw two juveniles walking...
Suspects Wanted In Sunday Night Shooting
Evansville Police detectives are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night. The call — for a man shot in the leg — came in a few minutes before 11pm. The victim reportedly told officers three men jumped him as he was walking home from work. He said...
Evansville Police investigate after man shot in leg
The victim told police he was jumped by three men while walking home from work. Man says he was shot while walking home from work in Evansville. The man told police he was walking home from work late Sunday night when he was jumped by three men who were wearing ski masks and demanding money.
OPD: Fully automatic handgun recovered by officers, juvenile arrested
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Officers with the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) say they arrested a juvenile who had an illegally manufactured fully automatic handgun. OPD says on October 10 at 2:19 a.m., an officer saw two juveniles walking in a residential area. Police say one of the juveniles matched the clothing description given for a […]
Saturday assault leaves one man dead
Saturday assault leaves one man dead on Parrett Street. The Evansville Police Department responded to a local bar late on Saturday afternoon following reports that a man had been stabbed.
EPD responds to shots fired on Sunday Evening
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hatfield drive on Sunday at 11 p.m. in response to shots fired. According to dispatch, the caller reported that they heard a noise that sounded like a fire cracker and exited her home to see what was going on. […]
Woman Indicted For Providing Minor With Handgun
Owensboro Police say 36-year-old Erica West was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury for Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun. She was arrested Thursday, then released from jail a short time later. Police say West intentionally provided a handgun to a minor. They say the gun was...
EPD: Passenger injured in hit and run METS crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a METS bus was involved in a hit and run accident. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue and Garvin Street around 2 pm. for the accident. The bus driver told […]
Vanderburgh County deputy has medical emergency while behind the wheel
A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office found him self in a scary situation this morning, as he encountered a medical emergency while behind the wheel of his vehicle. Just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, a 911 caller reported seeing a VCSO SUV swerving in and out of his...
Evansville man charged with murder following stabbing at apartment
An Evansville man was charged with Murder after a stabbing late Friday night. According to Evansville Police, Zachary Page is accused of killing the victim inside an apartment along Park Street after 8:30PM. In the affidavit, a witness told police that Page and another person were in the apartment when...
Murder Investigation 1200 blk Park St
On October 7th, just after 8:30 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to an assault in progress in the 1200 block of Park St. When offices arrived, they located an adult male victim inside of a residence with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was in very serious condition and officers attempted life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he unfortunately passed asway.
Daviess County Coroner identifies West 10th Street shooting victim
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Owensboro on Thursday as 42-year-old Christopher Green.
Authorities identify victim in Owensboro murder investigation
Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning. The Owensboro Police Department says the man who was killed in Thursday's shooting was 42-year-old Christopher Green of Owensboro. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of West 10th Street and...
Car flipped during crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Evansville. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday at Weinbach and Pollack. Police say one vehicle flipped during the crash, and one person has minor injuries. They say one person was arrested, but couldn’t say why. Officers...
3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police were called to three separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville. Police records show the first was right around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Fares Avenue. Officers say...
Mo’s House closed after murder
Mo's House announced on Facebook they will be closed. Officials say the closure is to allow their team some time to digest recent events.
