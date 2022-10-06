On October 7th, just after 8:30 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to an assault in progress in the 1200 block of Park St. When offices arrived, they located an adult male victim inside of a residence with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was in very serious condition and officers attempted life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he unfortunately passed asway.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO