coingeek.com
Bank of Canada identifies key archetypes for uniform development of retail CBDC
The Bank of Canada has identified key models for retail Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) to follow to ensure a common framework across different platforms. The proposed archetype was included in a staff analytical note written by Sriram Darbha and has been described to “cover a wide range of possible CBDC designs.”
India’s NPCI may be building a single-token digital identity—here’s why
India’s National Payment Corporation of India (NCPI) may be inching toward creating a single-token digital identity, according to a report from Analytics India Mag. The news was hinged on the NCPI’s announcement that it was looking for developers with deep knowledge of Web 3 technology. A single-token digital...
Middle East, North Africa record the highest growth in virtual assets adoption in 2022: Chainalysis
The Middle East & North Africa (MENA) have had a stellar 2022 in terms of digital asset adoption compared to other world regions, says a Chainalysis report. The report notes that the region processed digital asset trade worth nearly $600 million in a 12-month window. The amount marked a 48%...
Estinated $4B laundered via DEXs, coin swaps and bridges: report
Criminals are now turning to decentralized applications to launder money and obfuscate their criminal activities, a new report by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has revealed. These criminals laundered over $4 billion through decentralized exchanges (DEXs), coin swaps, and cross-chain bridges, the report, titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” found. The...
SWIFT makes significant progress in CBDC experiments, poised to flip cross-border payments
The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has confirmed that its experiments with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have yielded positive results. The international banking network noted that two experiments conducted in recent months proved that it was possible to move CBDCs on existing financial infrastructure. The first experiment...
New parasitic malware found to be stealing digital assets from scammers
Analysts at Trend Micro have uncovered malware that latches onto scam websites belonging to digital asset fraudsters. Called Water Labbu, the malware has been identified to have affected over 45 scam websites, stealing $316,000 in what was described as a thief stealing from thieves. The modus operandi of the malware...
Three Arrows Capital NFT collection liquidated as part of bankruptcy proceedings
Teneo, the liquidation firm handling Three Arrows Capital’s (3AC) bankruptcy process, has disclosed that it had taken possession of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) belonging to the embattled digital assets hedge fund. A Bloomberg report stated that the NFTs were related to Starry Night Capital, a fund created by 3AC co-founders....
Argentina’s state-owned energy firm enters block reward mining by using waste gas
A state-owned energy firm has thrown its hands in the ring to join the league of block reward miners operating in Argentina. YPF Luz, the renewable arm of YPF, has announced that it will be striking a partnership with an unnamed international mining company looking to set up shop in the South American company.
The mask of decentralization slips again as Binance suspended BNB Chain
Last week, digital currency exchange Binance announced that a token bridge linked to BNB Chain (previously Binance Smart Chain) was hacked for $570 million. Blockchain bridges have been exploited for more than $2 billion in over a dozen hacks this year, according to Chainalysis. In response to the exploit, which...
