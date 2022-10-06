ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coingeek.com

Bank of Canada identifies key archetypes for uniform development of retail CBDC

The Bank of Canada has identified key models for retail Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) to follow to ensure a common framework across different platforms. The proposed archetype was included in a staff analytical note written by Sriram Darbha and has been described to “cover a wide range of possible CBDC designs.”
coingeek.com

India’s NPCI may be building a single-token digital identity—here’s why

India’s National Payment Corporation of India (NCPI) may be inching toward creating a single-token digital identity, according to a report from Analytics India Mag. The news was hinged on the NCPI’s announcement that it was looking for developers with deep knowledge of Web 3 technology. A single-token digital...
coingeek.com

Estinated $4B laundered via DEXs, coin swaps and bridges: report

Criminals are now turning to decentralized applications to launder money and obfuscate their criminal activities, a new report by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has revealed. These criminals laundered over $4 billion through decentralized exchanges (DEXs), coin swaps, and cross-chain bridges, the report, titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” found. The...
coingeek.com

SWIFT makes significant progress in CBDC experiments, poised to flip cross-border payments

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has confirmed that its experiments with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have yielded positive results. The international banking network noted that two experiments conducted in recent months proved that it was possible to move CBDCs on existing financial infrastructure. The first experiment...
coingeek.com

New parasitic malware found to be stealing digital assets from scammers

Analysts at Trend Micro have uncovered malware that latches onto scam websites belonging to digital asset fraudsters. Called Water Labbu, the malware has been identified to have affected over 45 scam websites, stealing $316,000 in what was described as a thief stealing from thieves. The modus operandi of the malware...
coingeek.com

Three Arrows Capital NFT collection liquidated as part of bankruptcy proceedings

Teneo, the liquidation firm handling Three Arrows Capital’s (3AC) bankruptcy process, has disclosed that it had taken possession of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) belonging to the embattled digital assets hedge fund. A Bloomberg report stated that the NFTs were related to Starry Night Capital, a fund created by 3AC co-founders....
coingeek.com

The mask of decentralization slips again as Binance suspended BNB Chain

Last week, digital currency exchange Binance announced that a token bridge linked to BNB Chain (previously Binance Smart Chain) was hacked for $570 million. Blockchain bridges have been exploited for more than $2 billion in over a dozen hacks this year, according to Chainalysis. In response to the exploit, which...
The Associated Press

Inputi Receives an Investment to Grow Smart Technology for Food Security

KAMPALA, Uganda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Food security. It’s a challenge in many parts of the world, especially as global supply chains break down and environmental imbalances leave lands barren. The Ugandan tech company Inputi is improving the odds in its region with funding from Renew Capital, an impact investment firm growing small and medium-sized businesses in East Africa through its network of investors, Renew Capital Angels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005649/en/ Agriculture input distribution as part of the Inputi network in Uganda. (Photo: Business Wire)
AFP

Asian chipmakers plunge after US unveils China export controls

Chipmakers plunged in Asian trade Tuesday over new US measures to limit China's access to high-end semiconductors with military uses, a move that wiped billions from companies' valuations worldwide. Taipei, Seoul and Tokyo markets were closed for holidays on Monday, and when trading resumed Tuesday, chipmakers sank.
