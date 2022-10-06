Read full article on original website
Related
Forecasters still struggle to warn people of hurricane storm surge dangers
Wind and surf are the twin dangers in a hurricane. But how to measure them, and warn people, remains a challenge for forecasters. The conundrum that persists is that the public views both phenomena from the same lens, the hurricane category plus the projected path, despite efforts by meteorologists and others to decouple them. ...
Y105
Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT
Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y105music.com
Comments / 0