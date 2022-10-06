Read full article on original website
Related
1061thecorner.com
Waynesboro Police seeking armed robbery suspect
WAYNESBORO (WINA) – An armed robbery in Waynesboro and police there are asking for the public’s help. Shortly after 8:30 this past Friday night, officers responded to an armed robbery at the Bank Arcade and Skills Game on West Main Street in Waynesboro. They say an unidentified black male entered the business and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash.
wsvaonline.com
HPD Looks for Grocery Store Shoplifters
HARRISONBURG, Va. – In Harrisonburg, police are trying to track down some stolen groceries and the two men they say took it. Police say it was about 3:15 last Wednesday afternoon that two men walked into the Martin’s picked up baskets and filled them with meat, seafood and other items and then left without paying.
breezejmu.org
Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe
An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
wsvaonline.com
Pounds of Drugs Seized in “Operation Barbecue Sauce”
HARRISONBURG, Va. – An arrest in Harrisonburg provided the conclusion to what police called “Operation Barbeque Sauce.”. The joint narcotics investigation ramped up last Thursday when a search warrant was executed in Greene County. Police there say the search turned up a large amount of drugs including 13-pounds of meth, four pounds of Heroin as well as various amounts of Fentanyl and cocaine. Police also seized a half dozen guns and nearly 13-thousand dollars in cash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Man arrested, found with ‘large quantity’ of fentanyl, cocaine
58-year-old Everett Lee Bates of Waynesboro was arrested on a alleged narcotics charge and the suspected controlled substances were taken to the state lab for testing. Upon further testing, detectives were able to obtain warrants for possession of cocaine, Fentanyl and para-fluorfentanyl with intent to distribute.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police searching for suspect in Friday night armed robbery at arcade
A man is being sought in connection with an armed robbery at the Bank Arcade and Skills Game located at 2101 W. Main St. in Waynesboro late Friday night. Waynesboro Police responded at 8:35 p.m. to the robbery. An unidentified African American male entered the business and demanded an undisclosed...
WRIC TV
Goochland County woman searches for answers after $1,000 worth of items were stolen from her car
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is looking for answers after someone broke into her car while she was attending her son’s youth football game at Goochland Sports Complex. Two weeks ago, Jessica Sherman-Stoltz was leaving Goochland Sports Complex after watching her son’s football game, but as...
Pedestrian hit by train in Waynesboro
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue at around 6 pm. on Thursday, Oct. 6, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Another Crozet-area teen reported as runaway
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help regarding a runaway. According to police, 16-year-old Landon Peery is from the Crozet area. He may be with his girlfriend, who is another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. Peery is a...
cbs19news
Runaway juveniles have been found
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
WHSV
Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three felony charges stemming from a drug related investigation. The Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives searched his home back in July, and found what they believed to be controlled substances. Bates was arrested for an...
cbs19news
Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities locate missing Stuarts Draft woman
Update: Sunday, 12:54 p.m. Liz Lauck has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Sept. 28, but was just reported missing on Saturday by a family member.
Spotsylvania Sheriff looking for check fraud suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a woman they say is wanted on suspicion of check fraud.
cbs19news
Nighttime lane closures coming up on 250 Bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the rest of the month, drivers will see overnight lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass. According to a release, these closures will take place over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, and Emmet Street. For Rugby Avenue, the lane closures will take place...
cbs19news
Albemarle County Fire and Rescue gives advice during Fire prevention week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Today starts National Fire Prevention week. This year's theme is "Fire won’t wait, plan your escape." Today's homes burn faster than ever before, which is why firefighters are trying to help everyone prepare in case there's a fire in their homes. Firefighters are partnering...
WHSV
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, have arrested three local individuals on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County Grand Jury. On Oct. 5, 2022, the following individuals were taken into custody without incident, following search warrants...
cbs19news
Crews responded to overnight dryer fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a dryer fire that occurred in Albemarle County on Thursday. The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue reports crews responded to the clubhouse building on Crawford Way around 11:05 p.m. The first truck to arrive on the scene found...
Spotsylvania demolition will cause I-95 traffic stops, noise for residents
Drivers in the Fredericksburg area should expect to see overnight lane closures on I-95 northbound and southbound near the Rt. 17 bridge starting early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
WHSV
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
Comments / 0