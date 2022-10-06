ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Waynesboro Police seeking armed robbery suspect

WAYNESBORO (WINA) – An armed robbery in Waynesboro and police there are asking for the public’s help. Shortly after 8:30 this past Friday night, officers responded to an armed robbery at the Bank Arcade and Skills Game on West Main Street in Waynesboro. They say an unidentified black male entered the business and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash.
WAYNESBORO, VA
HPD Looks for Grocery Store Shoplifters

HARRISONBURG, Va. – In Harrisonburg, police are trying to track down some stolen groceries and the two men they say took it. Police say it was about 3:15 last Wednesday afternoon that two men walked into the Martin’s picked up baskets and filled them with meat, seafood and other items and then left without paying.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe

An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Pounds of Drugs Seized in “Operation Barbecue Sauce”

HARRISONBURG, Va. – An arrest in Harrisonburg provided the conclusion to what police called “Operation Barbeque Sauce.”. The joint narcotics investigation ramped up last Thursday when a search warrant was executed in Greene County. Police there say the search turned up a large amount of drugs including 13-pounds of meth, four pounds of Heroin as well as various amounts of Fentanyl and cocaine. Police also seized a half dozen guns and nearly 13-thousand dollars in cash.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Another Crozet-area teen reported as runaway

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help regarding a runaway. According to police, 16-year-old Landon Peery is from the Crozet area. He may be with his girlfriend, who is another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. Peery is a...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Runaway juveniles have been found

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three felony charges stemming from a drug related investigation. The Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives searched his home back in July, and found what they believed to be controlled substances. Bates was arrested for an...
Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Update: Augusta County authorities locate missing Stuarts Draft woman

Update: Sunday, 12:54 p.m. Liz Lauck has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Sept. 28, but was just reported missing on Saturday by a family member.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Nighttime lane closures coming up on 250 Bypass

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the rest of the month, drivers will see overnight lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass. According to a release, these closures will take place over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, and Emmet Street. For Rugby Avenue, the lane closures will take place...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, have arrested three local individuals on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County Grand Jury. On Oct. 5, 2022, the following individuals were taken into custody without incident, following search warrants...
Crews responded to overnight dryer fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a dryer fire that occurred in Albemarle County on Thursday. The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue reports crews responded to the clubhouse building on Crawford Way around 11:05 p.m. The first truck to arrive on the scene found...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
EDINBURG, VA

