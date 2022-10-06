KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders were oh-so-close to finally getting the best of the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Then the replay showed close wasn’t good enough. Frantically trying to rally his team in the final minute, Derek Carr threw a pretty pass down the sideline to Davante Adams, who already had hauled in touchdown catches of 58 and 48 yards. The standout wide receiver made the grab with less than a minute to go, not only giving the Raiders a first down but putting them in field-goal range position. But almost immediately the call went to a video review, and it clearly showed Adams bobbled the ball as he stepped on the white chalk. The ball went back to the Las Vegas side of the field, and an ensuing fourth-and-1 throw was incomplete.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 MINUTES AGO