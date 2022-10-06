Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dubuque Invests In National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald: NAMI, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a Dubuque nonprofit, plans to move to a new location and launch a new program center by the first quarter of next year, 2023. NAMI Dubuque is currently located in the Schmid Innovation Center...
Fareway in Monticello to Host Camp Courageous Fundraiser
If you know me at all you know I'm a big-time meat eater. Beef, pork, chicken, turkey...I like them all. But if I had to pick a favorite, it's Bar B-Q Ribs. So this fundraiser has me written all over it!. Duane “Speed” Herrig, also known as “The Sauceman,” is...
Recapping Dubuque’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at River’s Edge Plaza
It was a picturesque albeit chilly morning at Dubuque's River Edge Plaza on Saturday, October 8th. Hundreds of people gathered for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's, an annual walk predicated on raising money for Alzheimer's research. One day, we might see a cure for the debilitating disease that starts what becomes known as "the long goodbye" to a loved one.
Fundraising Toy Show to Benefit Wisconsin Badger Camp
Everyone loves to play with new toys. And everyone wants to help kids...especially those with special needs. Here's your chance to do both. The 19th Annual Cuba City Toy Show will be held on Sunday, October 16th at Banfield’s Swiss Haus in rural Cuba City, Wisconsin. The public is welcome to view vendor displays and tables from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Admission is $2.00 for individuals 13 years and older. Vendors will have an assortment of farm toys, toy cars, and more. Door prizes and drawings will be held throughout the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galena Stars in Illinois Tourism Campaign
Emmy Award-winning comedy actress Jane Lynch was in Galena to produce commercials on behalf of the Illinois tourism campaign. Lynch is best known for her work on TV's Glee and Christopher Guest's comedy film Best in Show. The marketing campaign proclaims Illinois is in "the middle of everything." But, of...
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Motion This Saturday (10/8) in Dubuque
Dubuque's 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's is almost here. Set to commence on Saturday, October 8th at 9:30am, this is part of the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Dubuque's Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place at the scenic...
Free Financial Help Available at Dubuque Library
It's never been more important to keep an accurate account of your finances. With prices skyrocketing for everything from gas to groceries, unless you're expecting a big raise at work...or planning to win the lottery, you may need to find ways to make the money you do have go further.
Dubuque Police Seek Help; Identify These Suspects
Police are seeking assistance in identifying suspects who allegedly committed a theft from US Cellular at 806 Wacker Drive in Dubuque. The incident occurred on 09/17/22 at approximately 4:29 pm. If you have information, please submit it at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. Can you Identify these Individuals... Please contact the Dubuque Police Department...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Peosta Park and Trail Plans Advance with $475k DBQ County Funds
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Monday, October 3, to approve $475,000 in funding for the further development of 14-acre Kelly Oaks Park in the City of Peosta. The approved funds are made available as part of The American Rescue Plan. The overall project is budgeted to...
Du-boo-que Library to Host Paranormal Society
Just in time for Halloween, a Du-boo-que...I mean Dubuque library will host a ghost hunting program for those folks interested in the paranormal. Carnegie-Stout Public Library welcomes the Great River Investigative Paranormal Society (GRIPS) on Sunday, October. 23rd at 6 p.m. for a Ghost Hunting 101 program. This program is for adults ages 18+. Registration is required. Sign up to attend via the events calendar at carnegiestout.org. Registration ends October 21st at 5pm or when all seats are gone, whichever comes first.
Celebrate October Pork Month With Annual Dinner at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds
Here we are getting ready for the first full weekend of October. A time when the leaves begin to change, it's get's dark a little earlier each night, and family and friends gather to celebrate October Pork month. Come one come all to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Friday, October...
“State of the City” Luncheon, “Politics & Eggs” Part of Dubuque Chamber’s October Agenda
With the leaves changing colors, and the mercury in the thermometer dropping, fall is officially here. It's a busy time for businesses and organizations alike, and the Dubuque Area Chamber is not exempt. After all, their schedule is a reflection of all the Key City has going on. The month of October looks to be busy and fruitful for all involved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hit The Road: Colorful Autumn Adventures Abound in the Tri-States
Fall leaf color season has progressed quite nicely throughout the Tri-States, and peak viewing is the week between Saturday, October 8 to Saturday, October 15. Stretch a little further beyond Dubuque and discover that the fall color in the area known as the Driftless region is as superb and magical as anywhere throughout North America. The bluffs are on the verge of bursting with orange, red, yellow, and splashes.
Galena Center for the Arts October Lineup is Chock-Full of Talent
The ongoing Highway 20 road construction continues in Galena. However, the detour will take you past the Galena Center for the Arts, where tremendous progress is underway to transform the bank building into a dynamic and creative community space. Look for the fantastic new sign, and the recent newsletter shares...
BLAST AWAY; Check Out This 45 Foot Pumpkin Drop (VIDEO/PHOTOS)
Community events are always fun, especially free events that offer a unique experience; enter Cornerstone Church in Cascade, Iowa. Last night (10/9) they dropped not 1, not 2, but 3 giant pumpkins from 45 feet up. The Fall Festival at Cornerstone Church took place from 3 to 6pm at the...
Planning to Vote With an Absentee Ballot in Dubuque? Suggestions and Tips
If you plan to vote with an absentee ballot for this November's General Election, the Dubuque County Election Office wants you to know a few details. Kevin Dragotto from the election office has the following reminders and information for Dubuque County voters. As election season starts to ramp up, voters are reminded that they may receive absentee ballot request forms in the mail from political parties or various interest groups, but voters only need to send ONE request form to the Election Office.
Authorities Release Name of Tractor Driver Killed Sunday in Sherrill,Iowa
Authorities have now released the name of the man killed in a tractor rollover accident near Sherill on Sunday night. The driver has now been identified as 43-year-old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque. Schmitt was found pinned under his tractor when Sherrill EMS arrived around 7:40 pm Sunday. He was transported to a Dubuque hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation,
Tractor Operator Killed in Rollover Accident in Dubuque County on Sunday (OCT 2)
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department says one person is dead after being pinned under a tractor Sunday night in Dubuque County. According to the release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Dubuque County Sheriff's deputies, along with Iowa State Patrol and Sherrill EMS and Fire responded to 13797 Hammerand Road just after 7:30 Sunday night for a tractor rollover accident. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque. The operator was later pronounced deceased.
DRA Announces 2022 Mission Grant Recipients, Awards $650,000 in Funding
During the monthly board meeting, the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) announced five additional organizations from Iowa will receive funding as part of the organization's Mission Grant funding process for 2022. According to a recent press release, the organizations receiving funding include:. Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque Project:. Equity, Education and...
A Spooky Fun Time is Coming To Steeple Square In Dubuque
Did I mention I love fall and the Halloween season. The temperature, the costumes, the candy, the shenanigans, and ultimately all the fun you can have with your friends and neighbors. And Dubuque is providing you with a pretty epic chance to have a blast this Halloween... That's right adults;...
Y105
Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT
Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y105music.com
Comments / 0