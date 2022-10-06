Read full article on original website
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Carrie Underwood Flies Solo On The Red Carpet Of CMT Giants Event As Marriage To Mike Fisher Crumbles — See Photos
Trouble in paradise? Carrie Underwood looked gorgeous when she attended the taping of CMT Giants on Monday, September 12, in Nashville, Tenn., but one person was noticeably absent: her husband, Mike Fisher. The blonde beauty rocked a light blue dress with stars on it. Article continues below advertisement. Scroll through...
Tim McGraw Wishes 'Happy Anniversary' to Faith Hill to Celebrate 26 Years of Marriage: 'My Girl'
To celebrate his 26th wedding anniversary to Faith Hill on Thursday, Tim McGraw posted a sweet slideshow video soundtracked by their 2007 duet "I Need You" Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are celebrating 26 years of marriage! In honor of their wedding anniversary on Thursday, McGraw shared a slideshow video on Instagram featuring photos and video clips with Hill throughout the years and penned a sweet note to his wife in the post's caption. Soundtracked by the iconic country superstars' 2007 duet "I Need You" from McGraw's Let It...
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows
Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Alan Jackson’s Emotional Concert in Dallas Leaves Fans in Tears
After almost four decades of unforgettable shows and great country music, Alan Jackson is pumping the breaks. He’s not getting out of the business, but he is slowing down. Last year, Jackson revealed his decade-long battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which impairs his mobility. In the very early stages of the disease, he was able to go about life as normal. Now, though, Jackson has some problems with his balance. As a result, he has to drastically scale back his future touring plans. Right now, he’s less than a month away from finishing his Last Call: One More for the Road tour. It will be his final nationwide stadium tour.
Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance
Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm. On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another...
Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets
Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
See Shania Twain Wear a Jaw-Dropping Plunging Dress with a High Leg Slit
Shania Twain may have been honored at this year's ACM Honors with a special tribute, and the outfit she showed up in deserves just as much commotion. The Grammy-winning singer got gussied up for the big night and shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal... thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet's Award."
Billy Ray Cyrus and Girlfriend, Firerose, Spark Engagement Rumors
Rumor has it that Billy Ray Cyrus and his girlfriend, Firerose, are planning to say “I do.”. People began speculating that the couple got engaged earlier this month when both singers nonchalantly posted pictures of Firerose rocking a diamond ring on her left hand. Neither mentioned the noticeable bling in their captions, but she appears to be intentionally modeling it for the camera. So some assume it is a cryptic way of sharing the good news.
WATCH: Luke Bryan Does a Hilarious Impersonation of His Mother’s ‘Smoker’s Cough’
Luke Bryan is having some fun again at his own mother’s expense but they seem to love one another so it’s going to be OK. Well, this time, Bryan decided to do a pretty solid impression of LeClaire Bryan, his mom. In this video that a fan nabs off of wife Caroline Bryan’s Instagram Stories, we see Luke hamming it up.
Carrie Underwood’s New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ Headed to Country Radio
Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio. She dropped Denim & Rhinestones in June and with it, the first single “Ghost Story.” The new single leans a bit more into Carrie Underwood’s rock side. It’s titled “Hate My Heart.” Check out her announcement below.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written
Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
Kenny Chesney Surprises Kelsea Ballerini at Los Angeles Concert for ‘Half of My Hometown’ Duet
Kelsea Ballerini took her ‘SUBJECT TO CHANGE’ tour out West this week. The tour stopped at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 6 and at Mission Ballroom in Denver on October 7. During the Los Angeles stop, her old friend Kenny Chesney showed up to perform his half of “half of my hometown.” Check out a clip below.
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
Katy Perry & Fellow 'American Idol' Judges Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan Spotted Filming In New Orleans
When The Saints (of pop) Come Marching In! Katy Perry and her fellow American Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, took the Big Easy by storm this week, celebrating the long-running reality series’ New Orleans auditions by getting into the (early) Mardi Gras spirit.On Monday, October 10, the beloved judging trio was spotted out and about in the southern city, tossing strands of green beads from a balcony while filming the competition’s landmark 21st season.During her day out, Perry stuck to her signature high-glam style, sporting a form-fitting black halter dress with light blue beaded details. The “I Kissed...
Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Gear Up to Host the CMAs with 'CMA Awards Boot Camp': 'We Got This'
The CMA Awards, hosted by Bryan and Manning, will air on Nov. 9 from 8-11 p.m. EST on ABC With only a few weeks left until country music's biggest night, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are getting conditioned. In a promo video for the 56th annual CMA Awards premiering exclusively with PEOPLE, the country music star and the NFL great decide they need a "CMA Awards boot camp" to prep for their gig as co-hosts. "Luke, are you ready to host the CMA Awards," asks Manning, 46, at the beginning of...
Walker Hayes Teams Up With Flo Rida On Playlist Worthy Anthem, "High Heels"
The duo we never knew we needed – Walker Hayes and Flo Rida. Just days before Hayes appears at CMT Artist of The Year, he joined forces with the world-renowned rapper to release "High Heels." The country hitmaker turned TikTok sensation penned the upbeat banger alongside Daniel Majic, Meron Mengist, Fraser Churchill, Sean Davidson, Dre Davidson, and Breyan Isaac.
CMT Artists Of The Year: Carly Pearce Releases Reflective Music Video For "What He Didn't Do"
"When life gives you lemons, make lemonade" is a cliché motto that Carly Pearce understands all too well. Following a string of misfortune – the CMT Artists of The Year honoree released "29: Written In Stone," a transparent album that brought her country music career to new heights.
