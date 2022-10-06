Read full article on original website
Related
sflcn.com
Florida MEDWeek Conference to Connect Minority-Owned Businesses with Financing and Contracts
MIAMI – The premier event for small, minority, women and veteran-owned businesses in Florida is just around the corner! M. Gill & Associates and its MBDA Programs will present Florida’s 40th Annual MEDWeek Business Matchmaker Conference & Legacy Award Gala from Friday, October 21 to Saturday, October 22. The conference takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Airport Hotel & Convention Center in Miami, Florida.
sflcn.com
Florida’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Headline Performers Revealed
MIRAMAR – It has been the most asked question in the last few months, “Who is appearing at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival?” Ask no more, the word is out. The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival have finally announced the main stage performers scheduled for their 20th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.
Comments / 0