sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for October 3-10, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 3-10, 2022. Joseph Cates of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on October 5 on a warrant for alleged bond revocation. Richard Coleman of Boulder, WY was arrested on October 8 for allegedly driving under the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
California Man Behind Unexplained Hit & Run On Teton Pass
Was he on something? Legal or illegal drugs. It does not seem so. So what was wrong with the California man who exhibited bizarre behavior after colliding with the Teton Pass truck arrestor?. Eyewitnesses saw a 1998 Volvo collide with the truck arrestor between mileposts seven and nine on Wyoming...
oilcity.news
Wyoming woman dies after rollover crash near La Barge on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming woman died after rolling her vehicle on Wednesday afternoon near La Barge. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the 59-year-old woman was heading west on County Road 315 in a Volkswagen Beetle when she failed to negotiate a left-hand corner. The car left the road to the right, overcorrected to the left and went back onto the roadway before overcorrecting again to the right, leaving the roadway again. The front driver’s-side tire hit a metal culvert, causing the vehicle to roll.
dishingjh.com
Wyoming Whiskey opens tasting room on Town Square
Wyoming Whiskey has cleared the path for Wyoming spirits, and since releasing their flagship small batch bourbon, they have made a major name for themselves in the scene. Now they are opening their doors on Jackson’s Town Square with a tasting room and bottle shop!. Opening this Wednesday, Oct....
oilcity.news
Citing health, environment, Wyoming hunters shun lead ammunition
A biologist who has helped rescue dozens of raptors poisoned by lead bullet fragments in game carcasses seeks to educate, not regulate, hunters. At the Jackson Hole Gun Club’s shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins in the environment and wildlife.
Wyoming Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash on His Birthday Dies 11 Days Later
An Etna, Wyoming man who was injured in a motorcycle crash on his 47th birthday has passed away after an 11-day fight for life. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 near milepost 1.53 on Roberts-Wolfley Road (County Road 109) just north of Etna. According to...
oilcity.news
Lander man life-flighted after Oct. 2 car crash; GoFundMe set up to help family
CASPER, Wyo. — A Lander man was life-flighted to the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City after an Oct. 2 car crash, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help his family deal with medical, travel, rehab and other costs. Jake Skinner sustained serious injuries...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tourist Tries Very Hard To Get Mauled
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You can’t blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport
The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
