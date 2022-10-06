Read full article on original website
recordgazette.net
Banning Unified students explore science on STEAM Day
Hoffer Elementary School students immersed themselves in a morning full of activities and games rooted in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) subjects during the school’s inaugural STEAM Day, held Sept. 28. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students collaborated with staff to plan the event by completing a survey of...
recordgazette.net
Measure M would give Beaumont’s historic library a much-needed makeover
Beaumont Public Library has received a $4,848,750 Building Forward State Library Infrastructure Program grant to be applied toward its planned renovation and construction project, which is estimated to cost a total of $28.8 million. It needs to raise an additional $24 million, including $2.4 million in matching funds required for...
recordgazette.net
Changing signs for new hotel development
Lamar Outdoor Advertising has agreed, with the city of Banning’s blessing, to relocate and modify an existing stationary billboard from the easterly portion of a 1.6-acre property along Ramsey Street (across from the Gus Jr. burger restaurant) to the westerly portion to make way for a hotel. The property...
