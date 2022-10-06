Read full article on original website
Federal prosecutor holding program on constitutional rights
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor is holding a forum in West Virginia this week on citizens' constitutional rights and how they're enforced. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld and his staff are hosting the event Tuesday morning in Morgantown. Experts will explain hate crimes, disability rights, housing rights and...
Judge says laws propping up Montana coal plant are illegal
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. magistrate judge has declared unconstitutional two Montana laws that sought to prevent the closure of a coal-fired power plant by subjecting its out-of-state owners to steep fines if they wouldn't pay long-term maintenance and operating costs. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto said the...
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you interested in the next Jan. 6 committee hearing?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will hold another hearing Thursday. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you interested in the next Jan. 6 committee hearing? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boston officials report elevated virus levels in wastewater
BOSTON (AP) — Boston health officials said Friday they're concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city's wastewater. The concentration of the virus in local wastewater has increased by 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% over the past two weeks, according to new data from this week from the Boston Public Health Commission.
AP News Summary at 3:12 p.m. EDT
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has retaliated for what it claimed was a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its biggest and most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage Monday against multiple cities smashed civilian targets. It killed at least 11 people, knocked out power and water, and shattered cars and buildings. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said 64 people were wounded across the country in the morning attacks — the biggest and broadest since the early days of the war. One Russian missile hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a central building of a university. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks aimed to inflict the most damage on civilians.
