ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Donkeys#Strangescience Mt Lions
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
PETS
Upworthy

Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.

This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy