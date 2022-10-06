#StrangeScience - Mt Lions are eating Wild Donkeys, Scientist say its OK
Thursdays we bring you a handful of odd science stories for our segment called #StrangeScience.
Thursdays we bring you a handful of odd science stories for our segment called #StrangeScience.
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!https://kfiam640.iheart.com
Comments / 0