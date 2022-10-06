ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas Weekly

New $130 Million Mixed-Use Development In Kaufman To Feature Sportsplex, Hotel, Apartments & Restaurants

KAUFMAN –The largest mixed-use development project in the City of Kaufman’s history, recently approved by the Kaufman City Council, will have its groundbreaking, Thursday, October 13th at 10:00 am at the corner of South Houston St. (FM1388) and State Highway 34 Bypass. Dallas-based, Cedar Crest Development Company, LLC is the developer of the $130 million public-private partnership project.
KAUFMAN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound restaurant closed, seeking subletter

Just months after reopening under a new brand, Barrel 99 Bar and Grill has closed its doors in Flower Mound. The business owner first opened Makarsee Market at the location, 1900 Long Prairie Road, Suite 116, in April 2021. The eatery primarily promoted its selection of local wines and charcuterie boards, but it closed later that year to rebrand as Barrel 99, which seemed to prioritize its food menu and live music. Barrel 99 opened in March 2022, but its doors are closed again.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Row House to open under new ownership in Frisco

The boutique rowing brand Row House is scheduled to reopen its west Frisco location under new ownership in October. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The boutique rowing brand Row House is scheduled to reopen its west Frisco location under new ownership Oct. 19 at 5729 Lebanon Road, according to a news release. The location is now owned by Sara and Steve Dillingham, a local entrepreneurial couple who had previously worked as Row House employees at the location. The studio will offer classes with a focus on low-impact and high-energy centered around the rowing machine. 972-972-4769. www.therowhouse.com/location/west-frisco.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mckinney, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
City
Mckinney, TX
luxury-houses.net

Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million

The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
ROCKWALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coworking Spaces#Office Space#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lucid Private Offices
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Towne Center Animal Hospital bringing pet care services back to Colleyville

The practice will breaking ground in Colleyville on Oct. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Towne Center Animal Hospital is moving its operations from Hurst to Colleyville. The new clinic will be located at 4401 Colleyville Blvd. Lauren Johnston, owner of the clinic along with husband and veterinarian Dr. Judd Johnston, said Towne Center Animal Hospital opened in Colleyville in 2016 before moving to Hurst. Johnston said it has been the couple’s goal to return the practice to Colleyville. Groundbreaking for the new building is set for Oct. 21. Towne Center Animal Hospital offers dentistry, digital imaging, nutritional counseling, surgery, wellness care and more for pets. 817-498-8888. https://townevet.com.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Denison's Main Street to add unique steakhouse and lounge

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison's Main Street is opening a new fine dining restaurant along with a social lounge; adding another major attraction to the growing city. The restaurant is called 34 Chophouse, and it gets its name from the 34th president, Dwight Eisenhower, who was born less than a mile away in Denison.
DENISON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Construction of Local Waterfront Restaurant Complex Continues

The second phase of a waterfront restaurant complex project is set to begin in November. Located on Lake Ray Hubbard, the development is a part of the $1 billion Sapphire Bay mixed-use project. The Sapphire Bay development is established off Interstate 30 in Rowlett. The land faces the lake, which...
keranews.org

Plano city council talks short-term rentals after sex-trafficking bust

Plano council members are likely to be talking about short-term rentals like Airbnb in residential neighborhoods at a meeting Monday night. Residents have complained about crime, loud parties — and even a brothel being operated in one. But it’s unclear what the city can do. More than 20...
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Goat & Raven Texas Pub brings new concept to former Roanoke restaurant

The Goat & Raven Texas Pub in Roanoke will feature an eclectic design from old automobiles parts to sports memorabilia. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Goat and Raven Texas Pub made its unofficial debut at Celebrate Roanoke on Sept. 8 with a food truck along Oak Street. The new restaurant will open in October, according to a social media posting, and will be at 304 US 377, Roanoke. That is the former location of Reno Red’s Frontier Cooking and Catering, which closed in October 2021. Co-owner Cliff Clark noted the location is waiting on inspections before it can officially open. The menu will have some of Reno Red’s offerings, such as chicken banderos, chicken fried steak, brisket, ribs and chicken. New items are slated to include fried deviled eggs, fried mushrooms, sliders, brisket tacos and a variety of sandwiches. The hours of operations will be 2 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays through Thursdays. Clark said patrons will find sports on the many televisions about "90%" of the time. There are a number of memorabilia items from the Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars and Dallas Cowboys as well as old gas and oil cans and tailgates from trucks decorating the restaurant.
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Crumbl Cookies opens first Lewisville location

Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location on Sept. 28. (Courtesy Crumbl Cookies) Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location Sept. 28. The bakery is located in the Lewisville Towne Crossing shopping center at 4770 Hwy. 121, Ste. 155. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating menu of cookies. 972-662-8868.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy