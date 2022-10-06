Read full article on original website
New $130 Million Mixed-Use Development In Kaufman To Feature Sportsplex, Hotel, Apartments & Restaurants
KAUFMAN –The largest mixed-use development project in the City of Kaufman’s history, recently approved by the Kaufman City Council, will have its groundbreaking, Thursday, October 13th at 10:00 am at the corner of South Houston St. (FM1388) and State Highway 34 Bypass. Dallas-based, Cedar Crest Development Company, LLC is the developer of the $130 million public-private partnership project.
Flower Mound restaurant closed, seeking subletter
Just months after reopening under a new brand, Barrel 99 Bar and Grill has closed its doors in Flower Mound. The business owner first opened Makarsee Market at the location, 1900 Long Prairie Road, Suite 116, in April 2021. The eatery primarily promoted its selection of local wines and charcuterie boards, but it closed later that year to rebrand as Barrel 99, which seemed to prioritize its food menu and live music. Barrel 99 opened in March 2022, but its doors are closed again.
Row House to open under new ownership in Frisco
The boutique rowing brand Row House is scheduled to reopen its west Frisco location under new ownership in October. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The boutique rowing brand Row House is scheduled to reopen its west Frisco location under new ownership Oct. 19 at 5729 Lebanon Road, according to a news release. The location is now owned by Sara and Steve Dillingham, a local entrepreneurial couple who had previously worked as Row House employees at the location. The studio will offer classes with a focus on low-impact and high-energy centered around the rowing machine. 972-972-4769. www.therowhouse.com/location/west-frisco.
Peacock Park playground closed for upgrades
Peacock Park's playground will be closed during installation of a new play structure. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The playground at Peacock Park in Flower Mound will be closed starting Oct. 10 during installation of a new play structure. The park located at 3000 Old Settlers Road is expected to be closed...
luxury-houses.net
Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million
The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
Devonshire Contemporary Designed by Bill Larson Feels Like a Colorado Resort
“This house is all about the setting,” Compass Real Estate’s Becky Frey said. “It was built around the outdoors, with every room opening to a deck or balcony. You’d think you were in Colorado instead of within walking distance to Lovers Lane.”. That’s not at all...
See 3 business openings in Lewisville, Coppell in the past month
Scrubs & Beyond held its grand opening in Lewisville on Sept. 23. (Courtesy Scrubs & Beyond) The following businesses have opened in Lewisville and Coppell in the past month. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location at 4770 Hwy. 121, Ste....
Colleyville Builder Plans to Expand Its Portfolio in Two Growing Communities
A Colleyville-based homebuilder is marking its expansion into Arlington and Waxahachie with a new office space. Graham Hart Home Builder opened its office at 1109 Glade Road, moving from its existing space next door, the company announced last week. The stand-alone, 5,123-square-foot office was designed in much the style of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Towne Center Animal Hospital bringing pet care services back to Colleyville
The practice will breaking ground in Colleyville on Oct. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Towne Center Animal Hospital is moving its operations from Hurst to Colleyville. The new clinic will be located at 4401 Colleyville Blvd. Lauren Johnston, owner of the clinic along with husband and veterinarian Dr. Judd Johnston, said Towne Center Animal Hospital opened in Colleyville in 2016 before moving to Hurst. Johnston said it has been the couple’s goal to return the practice to Colleyville. Groundbreaking for the new building is set for Oct. 21. Towne Center Animal Hospital offers dentistry, digital imaging, nutritional counseling, surgery, wellness care and more for pets. 817-498-8888. https://townevet.com.
KTEN.com
Denison's Main Street to add unique steakhouse and lounge
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison's Main Street is opening a new fine dining restaurant along with a social lounge; adding another major attraction to the growing city. The restaurant is called 34 Chophouse, and it gets its name from the 34th president, Dwight Eisenhower, who was born less than a mile away in Denison.
dallasexpress.com
Construction of Local Waterfront Restaurant Complex Continues
The second phase of a waterfront restaurant complex project is set to begin in November. Located on Lake Ray Hubbard, the development is a part of the $1 billion Sapphire Bay mixed-use project. The Sapphire Bay development is established off Interstate 30 in Rowlett. The land faces the lake, which...
keranews.org
Plano city council talks short-term rentals after sex-trafficking bust
Plano council members are likely to be talking about short-term rentals like Airbnb in residential neighborhoods at a meeting Monday night. Residents have complained about crime, loud parties — and even a brothel being operated in one. But it’s unclear what the city can do. More than 20...
Cheek-Sparger road improvements coming to Colleyville
The asphalt base layer on Cheek-Sparger Road has been laid to west of Felps Drive. All base asphalt on the north side from San Bar Lane to Steeplechase Drive will be completed in early October. This will allow construction of the curb, gutter and driveway approaches on the north side of the road to begin.
The Goat & Raven Texas Pub brings new concept to former Roanoke restaurant
The Goat & Raven Texas Pub in Roanoke will feature an eclectic design from old automobiles parts to sports memorabilia. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Goat and Raven Texas Pub made its unofficial debut at Celebrate Roanoke on Sept. 8 with a food truck along Oak Street. The new restaurant will open in October, according to a social media posting, and will be at 304 US 377, Roanoke. That is the former location of Reno Red’s Frontier Cooking and Catering, which closed in October 2021. Co-owner Cliff Clark noted the location is waiting on inspections before it can officially open. The menu will have some of Reno Red’s offerings, such as chicken banderos, chicken fried steak, brisket, ribs and chicken. New items are slated to include fried deviled eggs, fried mushrooms, sliders, brisket tacos and a variety of sandwiches. The hours of operations will be 2 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays through Thursdays. Clark said patrons will find sports on the many televisions about "90%" of the time. There are a number of memorabilia items from the Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars and Dallas Cowboys as well as old gas and oil cans and tailgates from trucks decorating the restaurant.
Crumbl Cookies opens first Lewisville location
Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location on Sept. 28. (Courtesy Crumbl Cookies) Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location Sept. 28. The bakery is located in the Lewisville Towne Crossing shopping center at 4770 Hwy. 121, Ste. 155. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating menu of cookies. 972-662-8868.
starlocalmedia.com
For McKinney's Chamber of Commerce president, the business landscape is headed in a positive direction
Lisa Hermes first came to McKinney in 2006 as editor of Inside Collin County Business. Today, she serves as the president of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Frisco library’s construction to wrap up in early 2023
The Frisco Public Library is moving from the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center into the former Beal Building at 8000 Dallas Parkway. (Rendering courtesy Gensler) The new Frisco Public Library is projected to complete construction in early 2023, according to an update presented during a City Council meeting Aug. 2.
An Artist’s Eye Took This Farmer’s Branch Home From Good To Great
Get a load of this one, you little fiddlefarts. It’s a real deal remodel in Farmers Branch. You know that little corner of Farmers Branch that’s right by Dallas. Like three blocks from the city line. I don’t know why I feel like calling that out, but I do. Hey, we’re not all Rand McNally, you know?
Featured Frisco neighborhood: Diamond Point Estates
Diamond Point Estates is located north of Stonebrook Parkway and west of Legacy Drive. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Diamond Point Estates. The neighborhood is located north of Stonebrook Parkway and west of Legacy Drive. Nearby attractions: Future Grand Park, The Trails golf, Frisco Square, Lake...
WFAA
Come see breathtaking performances at the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell
FORT WORTH, Texas — Come see the breathtaking, towering air performances of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, check out the speed of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration team, and the acrobatics of skydivers and amazing aerial acts. The AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell will have it all. Here...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
