Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Steelers Have To Be Honest And Admit Terry Bradshaw Was Right About Mike Tomlin in 2020
The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike Tomlin to replace Bill Cowher in 2007. He made the Super Bowl in two of his first five seasons as the head coach for the Steelers and went 1-1 in the big game. He is a brilliant speaker and is undefeated at press conferences. Players love him as a coach, but it may be time to admit the obvious. Terry Bradshaw was right; he is not a good tactician.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k
The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
Davante Adams made mistake after big touchdown catch
Davante Adams caught a big touchdown on Monday night, but he might want it back — literally. Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders had a 4th-and-1 from their 42 midway through the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team decided to go for it, and they ran a play-action pass. Kansas City’s defense was fooled, which allowed Adams to slip away deep for a 58-yard touchdown.
Yardbarker
Report: Panthers 'likely' to only pay Matt Rhule for rest of season
Matt Rhule was unable to make it through three seasons of the seven-year contract he signed with the Carolina Panthers back in 2020, but he still stands to make plenty of money until he finds a new job. That is likely one reason the Panthers did not wait until the end of the season to fire the head coach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aikman Criticized for Controversial Comment During ‘MNF’
The broadcaster’s statement was in response to a perplexing roughing the passer call during the contest.
Yardbarker
Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."
The Draymond Green and Jordan Poole saga has been all over the NBA world for the last three days. After initial reports suggested that there was an altercation between Poole and Green, things had dialed down significantly. But all of it changed when the video of the altercation was leaked...
NBA・
Chiefs hold on for wild 30-29 victory over rival Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit along
Yardbarker
A Young Lakers Star Shocked Steph Curry
Everyone knows that Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and easily one of the best in the league right now. That’s why Austin Reaves being able to move past the future Hall of Famer was so stunning. After receiving the ball from Anthony...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Steelers' Cam Heyward retweets comment blasting Mike Tomlin
The Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday suffered their most lopsided defeat of the Mike Tomlin era, and the signs of frustration within the franchise are quickly starting to pile up. One came by way of veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward’s Twitter activity. Heyward rewteeted some commentary on Monday from a...
Young boy runs on field at Bucs game, gets slammed into ground by security guard
For the second time in as many weeks, someone has run onto an NFL football field during an active game. This time, a young boy ran onto the field at Raymond James Field on Sunday while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were playing Atlanta Falcons. He ran onto the field in...
thecomeback.com
Oregon State stuns Stanford on insane 56-yard TD catch
One of the college football plays of the year came on the final game of Week 6 on Saturday night. Trailing 27-22, Oregon State’s Tre’Shaun Harrison made an absolutely absurd catch on a Ben Gulbranson pass and took it to the house for a go-ahead 56-yard touchdown with 13 seconds remaining vs. Stanford.
Yardbarker
49ers Make Five Roster Moves
49ers signed DL Akeem Spence to their active roster. 49ers activated DB Jimmie Ward from injured reserve. 49ers placed OL Colton McKivitz on injured reserve. 49ers elevated RB Tevin Coleman and WR Malik Turner to their active roster. Ward, 31, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in...
Watch: Deion Sanders has heated exchange with Alabama State HC Eddie Robinson Jr. after Jackson State victory
After Jackson State knocked off Alabama State, 26-12, on Saturday, nothing seemed amiss. That is until the postgame handshake between head coaches Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. After the Tigers' win, Sanders and Robinson met a midfield before having a heated exchange, which left the Jackson State coach with...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Seahawks didn’t call fake punt
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson set up a Saints touchdown today when he fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that it wasn’t a fake. Instead, Carroll said the call was for Dickson to roll out before punting. But...
atozsports.com
Fans are going to love the Bills’ newest signing
The Buffalo Bills are decimated with injuries and needed to make a move immediately. That’s exactly what they did less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Steelers. The Bills announced the signing of fan-favorite Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster. Additionally, they signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
Yardbarker
Front office shares blame with Russell Wilson for Broncos' underwhelming 2-3 start
The organization whirled the hype machine when it extended Wilson with a five-year contract with $161 million guaranteed, per Spotrac, after acquiring him from the Seattle Seahawks. It signified the Broncos believed Wilson could manifest a Super Bowl. That idea was nonsensical from the start considering they've missed the playoffs...
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman rips NFL over roughing the passer penalties
Troy Aikman may have been a star quarterback when he played in the NFL, but he’s had enough of the star treatment quarterbacks are receiving on the field. Aikman and Joe Buck were calling the Week 5 “Monday Night Football” game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. The game was impacted by a huge call shortly before halftime.
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Piece
The San Francisco 49ers kept rolling in Week 5, pushing their record to 3-2 after heading on the road and defeating the Carolina Panthers. It was yet another dominant performance by the team’s defense, who kept their opponent’s offense under 20 points once again. The 49ers, along with...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to concerning star quarterbacks news
There are few more high-profile jobs in the entire United States than playing quarterback in the National Football League, and those who thrive in that role are usually rewarded for their performance. But unfortunately, for a few NFL quarterbacks, this season has not exactly gone according to plan after signing big extensions with their respective teams.
Comments / 3