ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 3

Related
Yardbarker

Steelers Have To Be Honest And Admit Terry Bradshaw Was Right About Mike Tomlin in 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike Tomlin to replace Bill Cowher in 2007. He made the Super Bowl in two of his first five seasons as the head coach for the Steelers and went 1-1 in the big game. He is a brilliant speaker and is undefeated at press conferences. Players love him as a coach, but it may be time to admit the obvious. Terry Bradshaw was right; he is not a good tactician.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k

The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Davante Adams made mistake after big touchdown catch

Davante Adams caught a big touchdown on Monday night, but he might want it back — literally. Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders had a 4th-and-1 from their 42 midway through the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team decided to go for it, and they ran a play-action pass. Kansas City’s defense was fooled, which allowed Adams to slip away deep for a 58-yard touchdown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Report: Panthers 'likely' to only pay Matt Rhule for rest of season

Matt Rhule was unable to make it through three seasons of the seven-year contract he signed with the Carolina Panthers back in 2020, but he still stands to make plenty of money until he finds a new job. That is likely one reason the Panthers did not wait until the end of the season to fire the head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Iheartradio#Espn
Yardbarker

A Young Lakers Star Shocked Steph Curry

Everyone knows that Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and easily one of the best in the league right now. That’s why Austin Reaves being able to move past the future Hall of Famer was so stunning. After receiving the ball from Anthony...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Steelers' Cam Heyward retweets comment blasting Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday suffered their most lopsided defeat of the Mike Tomlin era, and the signs of frustration within the franchise are quickly starting to pile up. One came by way of veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward’s Twitter activity. Heyward rewteeted some commentary on Monday from a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Oregon State stuns Stanford on insane 56-yard TD catch

One of the college football plays of the year came on the final game of Week 6 on Saturday night. Trailing 27-22, Oregon State’s Tre’Shaun Harrison made an absolutely absurd catch on a Ben Gulbranson pass and took it to the house for a go-ahead 56-yard touchdown with 13 seconds remaining vs. Stanford.
CORVALLIS, OR
Yardbarker

49ers Make Five Roster Moves

49ers signed DL Akeem Spence to their active roster. 49ers activated DB Jimmie Ward from injured reserve. 49ers placed OL Colton McKivitz on injured reserve. 49ers elevated RB Tevin Coleman and WR Malik Turner to their active roster. Ward, 31, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: Seahawks didn’t call fake punt

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson set up a Saints touchdown today when he fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that it wasn’t a fake. Instead, Carroll said the call was for Dickson to roll out before punting. But...
SEATTLE, WA
atozsports.com

Fans are going to love the Bills’ newest signing

The Buffalo Bills are decimated with injuries and needed to make a move immediately. That’s exactly what they did less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Steelers. The Bills announced the signing of fan-favorite Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster. Additionally, they signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
NFL
Yardbarker

Front office shares blame with Russell Wilson for Broncos' underwhelming 2-3 start

The organization whirled the hype machine when it extended Wilson with a five-year contract with $161 million guaranteed, per Spotrac, after acquiring him from the Seattle Seahawks. It signified the Broncos believed Wilson could manifest a Super Bowl. That idea was nonsensical from the start considering they've missed the playoffs...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman rips NFL over roughing the passer penalties

Troy Aikman may have been a star quarterback when he played in the NFL, but he’s had enough of the star treatment quarterbacks are receiving on the field. Aikman and Joe Buck were calling the Week 5 “Monday Night Football” game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. The game was impacted by a huge call shortly before halftime.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers kept rolling in Week 5, pushing their record to 3-2 after heading on the road and defeating the Carolina Panthers. It was yet another dominant performance by the team’s defense, who kept their opponent’s offense under 20 points once again. The 49ers, along with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to concerning star quarterbacks news

There are few more high-profile jobs in the entire United States than playing quarterback in the National Football League, and those who thrive in that role are usually rewarded for their performance. But unfortunately, for a few NFL quarterbacks, this season has not exactly gone according to plan after signing big extensions with their respective teams.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy