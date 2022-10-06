Read full article on original website
Related
Inputi Receives an Investment to Grow Smart Technology for Food Security
KAMPALA, Uganda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Food security. It’s a challenge in many parts of the world, especially as global supply chains break down and environmental imbalances leave lands barren. The Ugandan tech company Inputi is improving the odds in its region with funding from Renew Capital, an impact investment firm growing small and medium-sized businesses in East Africa through its network of investors, Renew Capital Angels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005649/en/ Agriculture input distribution as part of the Inputi network in Uganda. (Photo: Business Wire)
AZZ, Leggett & Platt And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AZZ Inc. AZZ to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $470.94 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares gained 0.3% to $39.15 in after-hours trading.
Comments / 0