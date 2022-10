Local governments are joining forces to pool resources and fund carbon dioxide removal projects in the Four Corners region. The partnership, called the 4 Corners Carbon Coalition, was established by Boulder County and Flagstaff, Ariz. Salt Lake City and Santa Fe have now joined. Boulder County and Flagstaff invested seed funding to launch the coalition with the goal of spurring regional carbon dioxide removal innovation to fight climate change.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO