Millions Available to Help Southern Tier Residents Heat Their Homes
More money is available through a federal program to help lower-income families stay warm this winter. U.S. Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D) has announced around $60 million in the $1-billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as “LIHEAP”, will be going to help over a million New York households pay heating bills in the face of rising fuel costs.
More Lighting Coming to Roundabout Zone in Town of Dickinson
Drivers who travel on Route 11 in the town of Dickinson can expect things to get brighter in the area of the two recently-opened roundabouts. Construction crews are continuing to work near the Interstate 81 interchange between Old Front and Bevier streets, just north of the city of Binghamton. The...
New York Department of Transportation Jobs Open in So. Tier
A chill in the air has New York State Transportation officials, thinking about what lies ahead as they look to hire dozens of workers in the Southern Tier. The DOT says applications are currently being taken for 63 full-time job positions in the Southern Tier and Binghamton area alone in advance of the upcoming snow and ice season.
Comment Now on Pa. Susquehanna River Bridges Replacement
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is back at work planning and doing environmental reviews for the replacement of the Interstate 81 bridges over the Susquehanna River in Susquehanna County. PennDOT had suffered a set-back in its plans for six bridge replacement projects proposed as part of the “Major Bridge Public-Private...
Boil Water Order Issued for Part of the City of Binghamton
The City of Binghamton is advising residents in part of the City and the Town of Dickinson near the Ely Park Golf Course that they will have to boil any water for consumption or cooking as a safety precaution. According to a statement issued by the City at 2:44 p.m....
Endicott Named to Clean Water Management Program
Endicott is among 27 municipalities selected to participate in the New York State Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program to develop programs to monitor, protect and plan upgrades to wastewater infrastructure. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell) says the designation will provide the Village technical resource, training and consulting services at no...
Jail Time for Binghamton ATM Robbery & Salvation Army Damage
Two cases moving through Broome County Court involve a robbery at a Binghamton ATM and damage to a Salvation Army Rehab. facility. A Binghamton man will be starting the new year in 2023 being sentenced for stealing money from someone trying to make a deposit at an Automatic Teller Machine in Binghamton just before Christmas.
Broome Municipalities Get Homeland Security Grants
Several local governments are getting federal money to help protect the public from everything from bombs to cyber attack. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced nine-million dollars in federal funding awards through the State Homeland Security Program to 77 cities, towns, villages and counties in the form of seven specific public safety grants.
Delay of Business for Some Broome Government Offices
8 a.m. UPDATE: Power is restored to the Broome County Government offices at the former Oakdale Mall. A power problem at the Oakdale Commons complex (formerly the Oakdale Mall) in Johnson City caused a minor a disruption in the work week for some Broome County Government offices. A news release...
This Impressive Owego Home Is Full of Charm [PHOTOS]
Owego is the perfect spot for anyone who wants to live among mature trees, stately old homes filled to the brim with history, and every sort of shop and eatery a heart could desire, all within walking distance. Situated right on the Susquehanna River on Front Street in Owego is...
Binghamton’s Columbus Day Tournament of Bands a 60+ Year Tradition
A tradition that has marched through the center of downtown Binghamton for over sixty years is set to step off again Monday, October 10, 2022. City officials have announced the details of the annual Columbus Day Tournament of Bands competition and parade and the Italian Festival. Mayor Jared Kraham says...
Binghamton University Welcomes Alumni for Homecoming
Motorists in the Greater Binghamton area should be advised there will be increased activity around the Binghamton University campus in Vestal and Downtown Binghamton for Homecoming weekend October 7-9. B.U. is welcoming more than one-thousand alumni back. Starting with a block party from 7 to 10 p.m. October 7 downtown....
The Wall That Heals Traveling Vietnam Memorial Now On Display In Sayre, PA
It's been a long time since I last visited the Washington, D.C. area, but every time I have taken a trip to the nation's capital, I visit as many monuments and museums as time allows. My last trip was the first time I had the opportunity to visit the National...
Johnson City Roadway Renamed in Memory of Fallen Police Officer
A portion of a heavily traveled road in Johnson City is being named after a fallen Village Police Officer. New York State Senator Fred Akshar (R-Binghamton), Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell), Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge, Police Chaplain Father Dennis Ruda, representatives of the New York State Department of Transportation and the family of Officer David D.W. Smith Junior unveiled the new sign designating part of the Main Street, New York Route 17C in the Village the “Patrolman David DW Smith Memorial Highway.”
Meow! The Cats & Kittens Are Everywhere And Waiting For You At Reduced Adoption Prices
Through the years, my family has adopted two dogs and several cats from adoption shelters. I wasn't sure if I really wanted to do that but the kids absolutely love the animals that we've had in our lives. It was one of the best decisions that I've ever made. If...
Former Pat Mitchell’s Ice Cream Shop to Become Craft Brewery
Craft beer soon will be brewed at the site of what once was a Pat Mitchell's ice cream shop in Endicott. Crooked Mouth Brewing is setting up shop in a building at 231 Vestal Avenue, just west of the former Kmart Plaza. Although the building was used as an ice...
Mom’s House ‘Night Of Hope’ Celebration And Your Invited
I was very fortunate as a child and I didn't realize it until I got older. I was raised in a Christian-based family by my Mom and Dad. I really have NO idea if we had money troubles or not, my parents knew that God would provide and He was faithful in that promise.
Johnson City School District Forms Equity Steering Committee
The Johnson City School District is looking for people interested in helping to form diversity, equity and inclusion policy in the schools. According to the District website, JCCSD and the Equity Leadership Group are looking for applicants from the area to join the new steering committee. The notice from Superintendent...
Cortland County Man Accused of Raping Acquaintance
A Cortland County man is charged with felony rape in connection with an alleged incident in the Town of Solon on July 1. Sheriff’s officials say 60-year-old Charles Warren is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with someone he knows. According to arrest information provided by the Cortland County...
