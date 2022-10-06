ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 1

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Millions Available to Help Southern Tier Residents Heat Their Homes

More money is available through a federal program to help lower-income families stay warm this winter. U.S. Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D) has announced around $60 million in the $1-billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as “LIHEAP”, will be going to help over a million New York households pay heating bills in the face of rising fuel costs.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Cars
Binghamton, NY
Traffic
The Whale 99.1 FM

Endicott Named to Clean Water Management Program

Endicott is among 27 municipalities selected to participate in the New York State Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program to develop programs to monitor, protect and plan upgrades to wastewater infrastructure. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell) says the designation will provide the Village technical resource, training and consulting services at no...
ENDICOTT, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Broome Municipalities Get Homeland Security Grants

Several local governments are getting federal money to help protect the public from everything from bombs to cyber attack. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced nine-million dollars in federal funding awards through the State Homeland Security Program to 77 cities, towns, villages and counties in the form of seven specific public safety grants.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Oil Company#Wnbf News
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton University Welcomes Alumni for Homecoming

Motorists in the Greater Binghamton area should be advised there will be increased activity around the Binghamton University campus in Vestal and Downtown Binghamton for Homecoming weekend October 7-9. B.U. is welcoming more than one-thousand alumni back. Starting with a block party from 7 to 10 p.m. October 7 downtown....
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Whale 99.1 FM

Johnson City Roadway Renamed in Memory of Fallen Police Officer

A portion of a heavily traveled road in Johnson City is being named after a fallen Village Police Officer. New York State Senator Fred Akshar (R-Binghamton), Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell), Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge, Police Chaplain Father Dennis Ruda, representatives of the New York State Department of Transportation and the family of Officer David D.W. Smith Junior unveiled the new sign designating part of the Main Street, New York Route 17C in the Village the “Patrolman David DW Smith Memorial Highway.”
JOHNSON CITY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy