FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
You're Invited to Spooky Adult Fun at a Haunted Brewery!Dianna CarneyEverett, MA
You're Invited to Cocktails For Critters! (Marshfield, MA)Camilo DíazMarshfield, MA
The Salem Witch Trials: How Fear and Hysteria Led to the Deaths of 20 Innocent PeopleTy D.Salem, MA
NBC Sports
Cam Neely frustrated by narrative surrounding Bruins' Don Sweeney
When the Boston Bruins gave general manager Don Sweeney a multi-year contract extension after firing head coach Bruce Cassidy, it thrust Sweeney's NHL Draft track record into the spotlight. Team president Cam Neely apparently heard that discussion, and he doesn't want to hear any more of it. Neely gave a...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Patrick Kane, and Jakob Chychrun
Could the Boston Bruins be interested in Patrick Kane?. Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in trading for Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane at some point? Adding someone like Kane would give the Bruins two dynamic lines. The cost?. The Blackhawks might be interested...
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players on waivers, including one big surprise
There were a bunch of NHL players placed on waivers Sunday, and the three most intriguing names on the list are all from the Boston Bruins. Those players are Bruins right winger Nick Foligno, right winger Chris Wagner and defenseman Mike Reilly. Foligno had a decent camp and preseason, but...
Yardbarker
Wayne Simmonds, Mike Reilly and Aleksi Heponiemi among 64 players on waivers
Wayne Simmonds, Mike Reilly and Aleksi Heponiemi found themselves among the 64 players placed on the waiver wire on Sunday, as teams prepare their rosters to be compliant for Monday’s deadline. Lots of teams got in on the action, as 27 teams placed at least one player on the...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tortorella says top prospect ‘deserves to be here’
Philadelphia will begin its 2022-2023 campaign on Thursday versus the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center. Following a preseason that ended with a 1-4-1 record, the Flyers have lingering questions surrounding what their final roster will look like on opening night. Training camp is the perfect opportunity for...
markerzone.com
EVANDER KANE'S EX-WIFE CALLS OUT ANOTHER HIGH-PROFILE NHLER
Anna Kane's ongoing saga with her husband, Edmonton Oilers' forward Evander, is the Uber-cringe, reality TV drama we all low-key love witnessing. Sure, a lot of us say things like 'I don't even care about that, I just want to watch hockey,' but deep down, we all love the smoke. The tea, the juice, whatever you call it; you don't want to look, yet you can't look away.
WCVB
After 'disappointing' season, Red Sox plan to put money into improving team
BOSTON — Last year at this time, the Boston Red Sox were playing in the postseason, where they wound up just two wins away from reaching the World Series. This season was a different story, and Chairman Tom Werner admits, it was "incredibly disappointing." Werner said they have a...
NBC Sports
Tomase: On J.D. Martinez and the muddied future of the DH in Boston
J.D. Martinez arrived at a pivotal moment in Red Sox history. David Ortiz's retirement and two quick playoff exits had left the Red Sox searching for a big bat to anchor the lineup. They found one when Martinez agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract at the start of spring training in 2018.
Yardbarker
Josh Mahura, Brett Leason, Jarred Tinordi among Monday NHL waiver claims
After the National Hockey League’s 32 teams collectively waived 64 players on Sunday, five of them were claimed by other member clubs on Monday afternoon. Here’s the full list of Monday's waiver transactions:. G Connor Ingram: Nashville Predators to Arizona Coyotes. D Josh Mahura: Anaheim Ducks to Florida...
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade
It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CLAIMS FORMER JETS' THIRD ROUNDER OFF WAIVERS
The Montreal Canadiens have claimed right-shot defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. Kovacevic, 25, was selected 74th overall by Winnipeg in 2017 after the defender posted 19 points in 36 games during his freshman season at Merrimack College. He would finish with 54 points in total over 101 NCAA games.
