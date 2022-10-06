Hot air balloon rides offered in Lonsdale

When Brett Tupy was 7 years old, his mom and dad booked a hot air balloon ride. But when it was time to take flight, his mom was scared, so Tupy filled in.

A decade and a half later, he took great interest in skydiving. Only, instead of jumping from a plane, he learned to skydive by jumping from a balloon.

Now Lonsdale residents are able to join Tupy in the balloon, but they won’t need to jump off. Tupy is offering flights for several Minnesota cities, including New Prague and Lonsdale.

Sky business

In 2003, after about a hundred hours of training and practice flights, Tupy earned his LTA (lighter-than-air) license and bought his first balloon; he named it Kaleidoscope.

At first, his friends and family enjoyed flying with him. Over time, though, they lost interest or didn’t have the time to join him.

But Tupy’s passion remained, and he realized that he could turn it into a side hustle. So, he started charging people to fly with him.

“You start to run out of friends that wanna fly,” he explained. “Then, you start to gravitate toward making it into a business. It’s not replacing my main income, by any means, but it’s a good side thing.”

This year, his newest balloon, Enchanted, has seen a baker’s dozen of flights around southern Minnesota, including in Lonsdale. Locals on his Facebook posts say they’ve seen Enchanted soaring overhead.

The main obstacle when flying a balloon, according to Tupy, is avoiding power lines, which is why finding a good takeoff and landing spot is important. Trees can damage the balloon, but won’t cause injuries or damage like electrical wires.

As for controlling the balloon, Tupy said it’s, “no different than driving a car.” Since wind travels different directions at various altitudes, you can easily control your direction by going higher or lower.

Tupy has developed his accurate-landing skills over the years, even landing in his own yard sometimes. Avoiding extreme weather has gotten easier also, because all the information is readily available online.

Fuel to fly

He charges $250 per person for an hourlong flight. This cost is mainly based on the cost of propane, which is used to fuel the balloon.

Burning propane under the balloon’s opening fills the balloon with carbon dioxide, which is lighter than oxygen and allows the balloon to float. The more propane you burn, the higher your balloon goes.

Tupy said he feels a sense of serenity in the wicker basket, floating hundreds of feet above the ground. He said his favorite part isn’t the twists and turns of suburban roads or the vivid colors of the landscapes below.

“The best part of flying is the wildlife,” said Tupy. “You don’t really get to see that when you’re in a helicopter or a plane, not like in a balloon. We try to stay about 100 feet above livestock and wildlife; we try to be respectful.”

Melissa Moe is a resident of Lonsdale, who said hot air ballooning has been on her bucket list forever. She said the stars aligned when she came across his Facebook post.

“I wanted to go for my birthday, and I saw his post so it was perfect timing,” she said. “Brett was quick to respond and provided his background with hot air ballooning. It made me feel more at ease and even more exited to go. It’s worth the money if it’s something on your bucket list. Highly recommend.”