Read full article on original website
Related
Comfortable Trousers Are Everywhere Right Now—Here Are 8 Under-$100 Pairs You Need in Your Wardrobe
If you're seeing trousers left and right, trust me, you're not seeing things. A pant that has long been associated with "business attire," trousers are flooding the internet, and are now making their way back into our closets (just like cargo pants) as this fall's "it" pant. It's with good reason, though—trousers are crisp, comfortable to wear, and ultra sleek. Best of all? They look really gorgeous with a pair of sneakers (or loafers—it's a "Choose Your Adventure" type style situation). And this fall, we're spotting several under-$100 statement pairs that everyone can rock.
How To Wear Dark Polishes Without Damaging or Discoloring Your Nails—And the Best, Moodiest Shades for Fall
We’re all looking for ways to add a little extra fall flair to our routines now that autumn has officially arrived. One easy way to do so that won’t break the bank (like, say, buying a whole new wardrobe might) is to embrace a dark nail polish color. If you’re thinking there’s no way you could do such—not wanting to stain your nails and all—we’re here to help.
‘I’ve Been a Dermatologist for 34 Years, and These Are the 2 Under-$10 Hand Creams I Break Out Every Fall’
Just when the cool crisp of fall creeps back into the air, Diane Berson, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, knows it's time to get serious about her hand-care routine. To do so, she uses a ceramide-packed cream every morning to hydrate her hands and a thicker cream at night to seal in moisture before bed.
Laneige and Canopy Partnered Up To Keep Your Skin Hydrated and Make Your Moisturizers Work Better—Just in Time for Winter
As we enter the cold, dry months of the year, we're all thinking about keeping our skin hydrated (which is important regardless of skin type.) To help you get that moisture and hold it in tight, Canopy, a leading humidifier brand, has partnered with Laneige, a hydration-focused skin-care line. Together, they'll bring your parched skin back to life.
RELATED PEOPLE
I Tried Every Shade of the ‘Miracle Balm’ from Jones Road To Find Out if It’s Actually a Miracle
If a product has the word “miracle” in the title, I admit I’m skeptical and I immediately raise my eyebrow. Only because it already has very high expectations to live up to. But after trying every shade of the Jones Road Miracle Balm (a tinted balm), I do believe it’s earned its title.
9 Wool Shoes That Will Keep Your Feel Warm (But Not Sweaty) In Chilly Weather
Somehow fall is already here, and with it, its signature crisp, cool air and unpredictable weather. All this fog and drizzle has us wanting to cover our head to our toes in everything cozy. Speaking of toes, while you’re likely digging out your favorite sweaters and turtlenecks, we’re here to remind you that the fabric you cover your feet in can help stave off the chill, too—and we’re not just talking about thick, warm socks. We're talking about shoes—wool shoes, to be exact—which are the cherry on top to any ultimate autumnal wardrobe.
We’ve Tried Every Avocado-Cutting Hack Known to Man—This One Might Actually Reign Supreme
Aside from coffee beans, there are a few ingredients that are always present in my kitchen, like salt, pepper, and olive oil. But in addition to these essentials, you can *always* find a handful of avocados sitting on my countertop as they ripen to perfection. Because I tend to make...
Hit the Pavement in These 7 Pieces of Actually Stylish Reflective Wear for Runs in the Dark
Regardless of mileage—whether it's a 5K or 10K—building up the distance is no easy feat. Some days will be harder than others, but as long as you have a running plan, you'll be in good hands. As training begins to ramp up, it's likely you'll be carrying your runs into the nighttime. To stay visible among cars, bikers, and scooter goers, we'd recommend some reflective wear for runs in the dark. Reflective wear hasn't always gotten the best reputation when it comes to style, but we promise these (actually!) fashionable pieces are worth a spot in your closet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
So, Um, How Do You Actually Find Your Pelvic Floor Muscles?
Maybe you just had a baby, or are about to. You’ve likely been warned that childbirth causes your pelvic floor to drop significantly, or even leads to prolapse, which can mean incontinence and a loss of sexual satisfaction—and you're told the answer is to practice your Kegels. Not...
The Coziest Oversized Sweaters That Will Keep You Warm All Autumn Long
Ready or not, autumn is officially here. Weather-wise, we're getting that chilly fall feeling, with temps dropping in the low 60s and 50s. It’s safe to say that most of have already swapped our sweat-wicking fabrics for snuggly sweaters. One fall trend from 2021 that’s here to stay is...
I Used Lashify To Give Myself the World’s Easiest At-Home Lash Extensions, and I Haven’t Touched My Mascara in a Week
I've got short, curly lashes. I live for a good mascara, and love throwing on falsies for special occasions. But, because my lashes are so curly, it's hard to put lash strips on without gluing my actual lashes to my lids. I've always wanted to try lash extensions, but know the harsh chemical can wreck your lashes and your ocular glands. So when I came across Lashify, an at-home lash extension line that prioritizes lash health, I knew I had to try it.
I Finally Got My Hands on a Pair of These Internet and Celeb-Favorite Tennis Shoes, and They’re Just as Comfortable as Everyone Says
Rain or shine, nothing will keep me from wearing white sneakers—ever. Especially, if they’re Cariuma sneakers. Yes, the same eco-friendly brand that's been on all over Instagram and spotted on Pete Davidson and Helen Mirren have officially become my go-to sneaker style. I now have four pairs in my closet and wear a different silhouette almost every day. But of all the styles I own, there’s only one versatile enough to keep my feet cozy and comfortable this sweater weather season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s How To Get a 1-Year Grubhub+ Subscription for Free (Yup, Zero Dollars)
Black Friday and peak holiday season may be a ways away, but the chance to save big on your favorite products and services is much closer than you think, thanks to Amazon. In addition to announcing its Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, where members can score thousands of discounted goods like the best-selling Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Brush for $27, the retailer is offering the chance to order your favorite meals from Grubhub+ for free.
What It Means To Get Your Period Around the Full Moon, aka Having a Red Moon Cycle
It's common for people who menstruate have some kind of method for remembering when their period is due: Maybe you slap it on your Google calendar or receive a quick "red heart" emoji from your friend who is on the same cycle. For some, however, there's a different dead giveaway that it's that time of the month: the cycle of the moon. According to astrology, having a menstrual cycle that syncs up with the lunar cycle is called a "red moon cycle"—and some experts say it's a lucky alignment.
This ‘Toilet Wand’ Has 43,000 5-Star Ratings for Making Gunk and Mildew Disappear, and It’s On Sale for $11
Cleaning the toilet isn't the most fun activity in the world, but it's necessary to prevent your bathroom from reeking and looking like a hot mess. If left untouched, mold, mildew, and bacterial growth begin to appear in your toilet bowl (gross, I know), which is unsanitary to be around, to say the least. To leave your toilet in better shape than you found it, you'll want to invest in a trusty cleaner, and this Clorox Toilet Wand Cleaning System (on sale now for $11) has got you covered.
How, Exactly, Does Dandruff Shampoo Work? A Dermatologist Explains
When you're dealing with dandruff, the most obvious first place to turn is a dandruff shampoo, right? But, does anyone actually know what's in the secret sauce they pour into those bottles that makes them seemingly magically banish flakes, sensitivity, and inflammation from your scalp?. Well, it's actually not such...
‘I’m a Podiatrist, and These 6 Loafers Actually Provide Great Arch Support’
There's a reason why we've been seeing loafers everywhere. Smart, sleek, and go with just about every single outfit in your closet, loafers are a foot-friendly shoe choice that instantly upgrades your daily ensemble. And they're especially a great fashion addition for autumn, since loafers pair really well with jeans, slacks, and the classic skirt-and-tights combo. Whether you decide to make them look more preppy or punky all depends on your accessories, but what we really love about loafers is that they're versatile—anyone can rock a loafer.
These Cozy Cardigans With Pockets(!!!) Are Your Wardrobe Essential This Autumn
Unlike summer—where scorching temperatures nudge you into shorts and a tank top—fall is arguably much easier to dress for. There's so much to choose from: shackets, puffer coats, sweatshirts, chunky knits—just to name a few. Plus, you don't have to worry about shedding extra layers. But, perhaps the most versatile style of them all are cardigans. Especially cardigans with pockets, since what's better than fashion that's supremely functional? They're a quintessential layering piece for autumn, and we're personally stocking up for no-brainer outfits.
6 Cozy Anti-Inflammatory Fall Soups You Can Make in Your Instant Pot With 3 Ingredients
Fall is officially here, which of course means all-day marathons of The Twilight Zone and Halloweentown are already on the books. As you make plans to gather the entire friend group to head to the nearest apple-picking farm or the local pumpkin patch, it’s the perfect time to gather all of your favorite fall-inspired recipes for the cooking extravaganza that’s soon to come.
Here’s What the Most Popular Personalized Hair-Care Brand Looks Like on 4 Different Hair Types
As anyone with a head with hair knows: Hair care is not a one-size-fits-all thing. What you need depends on your hair type, scalp condition, whether or not you color-treat, use styling tools, and so much more. Which is why custom hair-care brands exist—and why they're becoming one of the best ways to ensure you're giving your hair what it actually needs, without any of the guesswork.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0