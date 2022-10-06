ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Durham, NC
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Durham, NC
Football
City
Atlanta, GA
College Football News

College Football Coaches Hot Seat Top 10 Ranking: Week 6

Who are the ten coaches on the hot seat after Week 6 of the college football season?. We went a weekend without any head coaches getting fired. Even crazier, the teams that got rid of their former head coaches over the first half of the year – Georgia Tech, Colorado, Wisconsin and Nebraska – all won on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 7

The early college football lines and odds for Week 7 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?. It’s another great week of huge games coming up. What are the Week 7 lines, and what should they be?. Here’s my guess at what the early lines will be...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 6

It’s time to start really analyzing just how the College Football Playoff will really look now that we’ve seen all the likely key players in tough games. It’s not going to be easy as the obvious four teams, but we’ll save that for the College Football Playoff section at the end.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy