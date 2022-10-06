ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

ADOT seeks public input on statewide freight plan

PHOENIX — Drivers are invited to submit comments to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s latest statewide freight plan. Comments will be accepted online through Nov. 4 for the plan that works to identify future improvements to the state’s transportation system, ADOT said in a press release. The...
ARIZONA STATE
Glendale Star

Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students

The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23, that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
ARIZONA STATE
WGAL

Ohio couple become victims of identity theft, Maryland unemployment fraud

A letter from the Internal Revenue Service is causing anxiety for an Ohio couple. The agency is demanding more tax money for unemployment benefits paid from Maryland, but the couple never applied for or received the benefits. Their concerns: Identity theft and unemployment benefits fraud. They are the apparent victims...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Health
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Local
Arizona Government
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana

Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
DETROIT, MI
AZFamily

Abortion access temporarily restored in Arizona

The International Journal of Cancer has released a study that shows that breast cancer survivors are 16% more likely to develop melanoma than those who have never had the cancer. Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:58 PM MST. |
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Health Clinics#Sant Health System#Sun#Medicare
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
GLENDALE, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Marijuana Grower and Brand Is Opening 3 Dispensaries in Oct

Arizona-based cannabis cultivator and brand, Mohave Cannabis Co., is launching their first official Mohave Cannabis Club dispensaries in mid-October. The three Arizona locations will be in Somerton, Safford, and Globe. The grand opening for the Somerton location is scheduled for Friday, October 14th from 3PM-7PM. Mohave leadership alongside Mayor and...
SOMERTON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona

TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

3 Arizona communities rank among best suburbs in the U.S.

With rising mortgage rates and crippling inflation, homebuyers are looking for new ways to save. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed the affordability, livability, and job situation of nearly 500 suburbs across the nation. And three somewhat surprising Arizona suburbs were ranked among the best suburbs in America. Vail, Sahuarita...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Major change to Arizona abortion rights

This is the third week of demonstrations in Arizona in response to the death of a young woman in the Middle East. Animal rights groups demand action after 14 wild horses were shot, killed in national forest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Animal rights advocates are calling on authorities to...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy