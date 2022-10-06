A South Florida doctor who made millions in health care pleads guilty to fraud conspiracy [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]

Read full article on original website
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
ABA Journal
Kasowitz Benson is sanctioned for 'dilatory tactics' in suit accusing it of malicious prosecution
A Florida judge has ordered Kasowitz Benson Torres and one of its former partners to pay attorney fees for “dilatory tactics” in a lawsuit filed by the wife of Marvel Entertainment chairman Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter. Judge G. Joseph Curley of Palm Beach County, Florida, ordered payment...
bulletin-news.com
Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation
Following claims that he pretended to be a partner in a collection agency but retained the money he was contracted to retrieve, a New Hampshire man who was detained and brought back to Broward County was imprisoned on Wednesday. According to court documents, 53-year-old Kenneth Patrick Boland is accused of...
WSVN-TV
Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship teenager
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
That Boca condo board that won a $395,554 judgment against a single mom now faces a skeptical judge
Is it OK for members of a condominium board to interpret record access laws as it wishes if it decides that unit owners making the requests are working against it? That’s one of the questions that will be answered by a Palm Beach County circuit judge in a contentious trial underway between the longtime officers of the Boca View Condominium Association and unit owners Eleanor and Edward ...
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
Parkland Crime Update: Drone Crash and Fraud
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 3, 2022. A burglary conveyance was reported on 09/30/2022. An unknown male subject entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without the owner’s permission, but nothing was taken. Area canvassing complete.
NBC Miami
‘Are You Seriously Laughing Right Now?' Broward Judge Asks Teen Accused in Deadly Crash
The 15-year-old accused of crashing a stolen car into several other vehicles, killing a mother-of-three and injuring six others while fleeing police in Oakland Park over the summer, was laughing in court Monday. It prompted a startled Broward Judge Stacy Ross to interrupt the proceedings to ask, “Are you seriously...
beckersasc.com
Former physician who practiced in 3 states admits to criminal HIPAA scheme
Frank Alario, 65, a former physician with medical practices in New Jersey, New York and Florida, on Oct. 7 admitted to wrongfully disclosing patients' protected health information, according to the Justice Department. Mr. Alario, of Delray Beach, Fla., pleaded guilty to conspiring to wrongfully disclose patients' health information to pharmaceutical...
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach apartment building locked down when an armed man barricaded himself in a unit
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. Officials with the PBSO said the man had an altercation with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone armed with a machete and a firearm. The ARIUM...
Broward schools chief is deemed ‘effective’ leader amid tumult from grand jury report
Vickie Cartwright is doing a satisfactory job leading the Broward school district during a time of turmoil, School Board members say. In her first evaluation since being hired as the permanent superintendent in February, board members rated Cartwright as “effective,” the second-highest of four possible scores. The interim evaluation — which is scheduled to be approved Tuesday by the School Board ...
Palm Beach County restaurants, chefs organize relief efforts for Hurricane Ian survivors
A week after Hurricane Ian barreled through the Fort Myers area, a mini-wave of relief efforts arrived from Palm Beach County restaurants and chefs. Some set up meal distribution sites. Others offered to donate a portion of sales. All gestures from the land of “it could have been us.”
Mosquito Control to spray nearly 20% of Palm Beach County on Monday
Palm Beach County will conduct aerial spraying Monday to curb mosquito populations. The county's Division of Mosquito Control will target an area of about 260,000 acres, or roughly 17% of Palm Beach County's overall acreage, "in response to increased mosquito levels and potential of vector borne disease threats," according to a news release.
Palm Beach County residents now eligible for FEMA individual assistance
Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management agency due to Hurricane Ian, Rep. Lois Frankel announced Saturday morning. The new designation comes after a tornado caused by Hurricane Ian tore through the senior living community of Kings Point near Delray Beach, rendering nearly 60 homes unsafe. Some of those residents had no ...
WSVN-TV
Daughter of Broward Clerk of Courts faces federal ID theft charges
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The daughter of the Broward County Clerk of Courts has been accused of identity theft. Monika Jenkins, the daughter of Brenda Forman, was arrested Thursday. The 33-year-old faces federal charges after, officials said, she hacked into the computer servers at businesses and filed hundreds of...
WPBF News 25
Accused 'killer clown' lawyers demand state reveal behind scenes investigation into other suspect
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lawyers for the woman accused of being Wellington's "killer clown" are demanding more evidence they say the state is withholding — evidence they say could aid in Sheila Keen-Warren's defense. Keen-Warren’s lawyers filed a motion to compel Friday demanding the state turn over...
HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton
Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man on magic mushrooms allegedly assaults United Airlines crew mid-flight, FBI says
MIAMI — Authorities say that an out-of-control passenger took psychedelic drugs before his flight from Miami to Washington, D.C, and allegedly assaulted a flight crew in mid-flight. About one hour into United Airlines flight 2116, Cherruy Loghan Sevilla reportedly began acting erratically, including wandering around the plane, yelling obscenities...
How Broward schools’ search for a leader to fix decaying schools went awry
As Broward school buildings continue to deteriorate, district administrators have bungled attempts to provide leadership for a troubled school-renovation program. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has said it’s a top priority to fill the long-vacant position of chief facilities officer. But so far the effort has been mired in multiple controversies, including: The district’s failure to hold a ...
Anti-Semitic messages spray painted in South Florida community
Deputies are investigating an incident of hate after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti were spray painted in several areas of a South Florida country club.
WPBF News 25
Martin County death related to Hurricane Ian confirmed, Florida District Medical Examiners report
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One person in Martin County died in relation toHurricane Ian, according to the Florida District Medical Examiners report. This means that the Florida Medical Examiners Commission examined and confirmed that the death of the person is storm-related. The identity of the person and the manner...
