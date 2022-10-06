Read full article on original website
Osceola County Schools hosts job fair for positions across multiple departments
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – The Osceola County School District will host a job fair on Thursday to fill multiple positions across different district departments. The job fair will include open interviews for transportation services, maintenance, school nutrition, and custodial and paraprofessional departments. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
finehomesandliving.com
Living in Groveland Florida: An Honest Review
If you are considering moving to Groveland, Florida, it’s helpful to learn about the benefits of living in the small town outside of Orlando. Groveland surrounds Lake Lucy just west of Orlando near the growing communities of Clermont and Minneola near Lake Apopka. Because the area offers lovely weather and plenty of amenities, plenty of new homes in Groveland FL continue to pop up in the community.
See what’s next for Edgewater Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The city of Orlando has plans for new roadway construction along Edgewater Drive to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility. Planning has begun for the project...
Winter Park Village to get new-to-market luxury retailer
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The ongoing reimagining of one of metro Orlando’s most prominent shopping centers has landed another trophy tenant. Premium home furnishings retailer Arhaus Inc. will...
fox35orlando.com
Florida flooding: Sanford city leaders will vote to confirm state of emergency proclamation
SANFORD, Fla. - City leaders in Sanford will hold their regular city council meeting Monday and flooding is likely to be the center of the conversation. City commissioners are expected to vote to confirm a state of an emergency proclamation by the city manager. The declaration was made on Sept,...
leesburg-news.com
Construction expected to begin next year on major amusement facility in Leesburg
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a major amusement facility in Leesburg. Scott Christley, the longtime owner of Skate World in Leesburg, plans to build a new multi-million-dollar complex on a 9.65-acre site located south of State Road 44 and east of Whitney Road, near the new southern sections of The Villages.
Neighbors near Rouse Road say they lost everything in Hurricane Ian floods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dumpsters full of belongings line the roads of an Orange County neighborhood near the University of Central Florida. Many of the homes off Rouse Road, which is not in an official flood zone, were flooded following Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Lack of flood insurance in hard-hit Central Florida leaves families struggling after Hurricane Ian
When Amanda Trompeta was woken up by her dog barking early last Thursday morning, she assumed he was just frightened by Hurricane Ian. But then she got out of bed -- and found herself standing ankle-deep in floodwater.
Future of notorious Orange County intersection up for discussion again
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are set to hold another meeting to talk about the Gatlin, Holden and Orange intersection, one of the worst in the county. The intersection has a failing grade due to backups and accidents that have happened there for years. Metroplan has approved improvements, and...
mynews13.com
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
villages-news.com
Royal residents say they will not back down
The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
wmfe.org
Need food benefits after Ian? D-SNAP can help
Food assistance is coming for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Residents can apply for those benefits starting this week. Central Floridians who don’t receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or SNAP benefits, but lost income after Hurricane Ian, are now eligible to receive those benefits. The money that is loaded onto...
click orlando
JetBlue delays Terminal C move-in again largely over high-tech luggage handling system
ORLANDO, Fla. – JetBlue has once again delayed its move-in date at the brand-new, multi-billion-dollar terminal at the Orlando International Airport. News 6 has learned much of the extended delay is because of ongoing issues with the high-tech baggage handling system that MCO touted as a major highlight of the new terminal.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
westorlandonews.com
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
Osceola County Disaster Recovery Center to open Sunday for hurricane assistance
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — More assistance is on the way for Osceola County. A federal Disaster Recovery Center will open Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. at the Hart Memorial Central Library in downtown Kissimmee. This center will serve as a resource for individuals and businesses that are recovering...
click orlando
Orlando chiropractor molested patient; more victims possible, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately. Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive, according to investigators. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising...
villages-news.com
Officials explain why so many gate arms are down in The Villages
Officials are offering an explanation as to why so many gate arms are down in The Villages. The first explanation is fairly obvious. There has been a marked increase in the number of “gate strikes” here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, according to Community Watch Commander Nehemiah Wolfe.
