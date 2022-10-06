ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, FL

click orlando

Osceola County Schools hosts job fair for positions across multiple departments

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – The Osceola County School District will host a job fair on Thursday to fill multiple positions across different district departments. The job fair will include open interviews for transportation services, maintenance, school nutrition, and custodial and paraprofessional departments. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places that also provide and amazing atmosphere.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
finehomesandliving.com

Living in Groveland Florida: An Honest Review

If you are considering moving to Groveland, Florida, it’s helpful to learn about the benefits of living in the small town outside of Orlando. Groveland surrounds Lake Lucy just west of Orlando near the growing communities of Clermont and Minneola near Lake Apopka. Because the area offers lovely weather and plenty of amenities, plenty of new homes in Groveland FL continue to pop up in the community.
GROVELAND, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

See what’s next for Edgewater Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The city of Orlando has plans for new roadway construction along Edgewater Drive to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility. Planning has begun for the project...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Construction expected to begin next year on major amusement facility in Leesburg

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a major amusement facility in Leesburg. Scott Christley, the longtime owner of Skate World in Leesburg, plans to build a new multi-million-dollar complex on a 9.65-acre site located south of State Road 44 and east of Whitney Road, near the new southern sections of The Villages.
LEESBURG, FL
mynews13.com

Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
MIMS, FL
villages-news.com

Royal residents say they will not back down

The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Need food benefits after Ian? D-SNAP can help

Food assistance is coming for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Residents can apply for those benefits starting this week. Central Floridians who don’t receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or SNAP benefits, but lost income after Hurricane Ian, are now eligible to receive those benefits. The money that is loaded onto...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando

Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando chiropractor molested patient; more victims possible, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately. Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive, according to investigators. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Officials explain why so many gate arms are down in The Villages

Officials are offering an explanation as to why so many gate arms are down in The Villages. The first explanation is fairly obvious. There has been a marked increase in the number of “gate strikes” here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, according to Community Watch Commander Nehemiah Wolfe.
THE VILLAGES, FL

