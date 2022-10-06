Read full article on original website
#16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will travel to #22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) for a Top-25 match-up at Kroger Field. The Bulldogs have lost in their last three trips to Lexington. Mississippi State's last win in the Commonwealth came in 2014 when Dak Prescott led the #1 ranked Bulldogs to a hard fought win over the Wildcats. State leads the all-time series 25-24.
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media via Zoom Monday in preparation for the Kentucky game Saturday. Following is the transcript:. Question: How much improvement have you seen from Will as a deep passer?. Leach: The dink and dunk label, that says more about the person who says...
On Monday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach held his weekly press conference at Davis Wade Stadium. Leach reviewed last week's win over Arkansas and also discussed Saturday's matchup with Kentucky among other topics. Leach also discussed his time coaching at Kentucky and also discussed his ties with Kentucky's...
