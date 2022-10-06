Read full article on original website
Theft is a big reason why people, businesses are leaving Chicago
Joshua Crawford’s op-ed, “We must rein in violent crime to help those who need economic opportunitY,” missed a major point on why businesses and people are leaving Chicago, and that is theft. If your home is burglarized, your car is stolen or your store’s merchandise is shoplifted,...
At least 26 people shot in Chicago over the weekend, 9 of them over 4 hours
Nine people were shot over four hours as the weekend drew to a close in Chicago. The burst of violence occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2:45 a.m. Monday in police districts across the city, including three shot near a downtown feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway. In all, 23...
Man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week. The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m. Surveillance video from a building in the...
Chicago crime: Armed robbers strike 5 times overnight in Humboldt Park, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies in the Humboldt Park neighborhood that took place late Sunday night overnight into Monday. In each instance, Chicago police said two to three men exited a vehicle wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks...
Funeral details for Sergio Mims, movie critic and founder of Chicago’s Black Harvest Film Festival
Members of the film industry and movie buffs are mourning the death of Sergio Mims, a founder of Chicago’s Black Harvest Film Festival. “The Chicago film community just lost a great film critic, film historian and film ambassador,” tweeted George Tillman Jr., who produced three “Barbershop” movies and the “Barbershop” TV series as well as the films “Beauty Shop,” “The Hate U Give”and TV’s “Soul Food” series. “RIP Sergio. You were one of a kind. I still remember you sneaking me into those early film screenings with Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel.”
Left two lanes on ramp from outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to outbound Stevenson Expressway open after fire damage
CHICAGO (CBS) – The left two lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway ramp to the outbound Stevenson Expressway are now open to traffic. The ramp was closed for over a week as a result of fire damage. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) closed the ramp to assess the damage and evaluate the necessary repairs.
Chicago shootings: 14 shot, 2 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — At least 14 people shot, two fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, according to police. A man was fatally shot during a downtown fight early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened at about 1:36 a.m. in the Loop, police said. Two men, 38 and 24 years old, were involved in a physical altercation in the 400 block of South Wells Street. The 24-year-old took out a gun and shot the 38-year-old in the chest. The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Officers placed the alleged shooter in custody on the scene and transported him to Rush Hospital for minor injuries, CPD said. Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.
Man fatally shot 16 times in Garfield Park
CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead on a sidewalk with 16 gunshot wounds to the body in Garfield Park Saturday morning. The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 7:49 a.m. He sustained 16 gunshot wounds to the...
Gurnee crash: 1 killed, 2-year-old among 8 seriously hurt in north suburban collision, sheriff says
GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) — One person was killed and two young children were among eight people seriously injured in a north suburban crash on Saturday night, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. at Route 45 and Rollins Road in Gurnee, police...
Man arrested after being accused of groping women on CTA Red Line platform at Roosevelt
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man accused of groping two women on the Roosevelt Red Line platform has been arrested. Chicago police said the women were waiting at the train when the man walked up and inappropriately touched them. Police arrested the man Sunday and charged him with two counts of...
Simeon shuts out Kenwood in Mikeshun Beeler’s breakout game
Simeon stars Malik Elzy and Andre Crews are Player of the Year contenders and both seniors had eye-popping highlight moments in the Wolverines’ 29-0 domination of Kenwood on Saturday at Lane Stadium. The bar was set high, but defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler still managed to steal the spotlight. Beeler...
Cook County property tax bills still haven’t been sent. What does it mean for taxpayers?
Cook County (WLS) — The second installment of Cook County property taxes are usually due by August, but those bills have not even been sent out to taxpayers yet. The county says the bills will go out by the end of the year… but what does that mean for you?
Man found dead in North Chicago Police Department jail cell; Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigating
CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a man died while in a jail cell at the North Chicago Police Department. North Chicago Police officers arrested the 34-year-old man Saturday at 10 p.m., according to a release from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. He had an active arrest warrant for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, and while being arrested police found he was in possession of a controlled substance.
Teen dies after being shot 16 times in Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy is found dead in the Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday morning. Police said around 7:49 a.m., officers found the boy, believe to be 16 years of age, unresponsive, in the 300 block of South Springfield, with 16 gunshot wounds to the body. He was...
Search underway for driver who hit and killed a man in Griffith Park following dispute
According to police, the woman – behind the wheel of the vehicle – hit the man and kept driving after the two were involved in some sort of dispute. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
