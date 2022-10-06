ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Theft is a big reason why people, businesses are leaving Chicago

Joshua Crawford’s op-ed, “We must rein in violent crime to help those who need economic opportunitY,” missed a major point on why businesses and people are leaving Chicago, and that is theft. If your home is burglarized, your car is stolen or your store’s merchandise is shoplifted,...
CHICAGO, IL
Man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week. The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m. Surveillance video from a building in the...
HAMMOND, IN
Funeral details for Sergio Mims, movie critic and founder of Chicago’s Black Harvest Film Festival

Members of the film industry and movie buffs are mourning the death of Sergio Mims, a founder of Chicago’s Black Harvest Film Festival. “The Chicago film community just lost a great film critic, film historian and film ambassador,” tweeted George Tillman Jr., who produced three “Barbershop” movies and the “Barbershop” TV series as well as the films “Beauty Shop,” “The Hate U Give”and TV’s “Soul Food” series. “RIP Sergio. You were one of a kind. I still remember you sneaking me into those early film screenings with Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel.”
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago shootings: 14 shot, 2 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) — At least 14 people shot, two fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, according to police. A man was fatally shot during a downtown fight early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened at about 1:36 a.m. in the Loop, police said. Two men, 38 and 24 years old, were involved in a physical altercation in the 400 block of South Wells Street. The 24-year-old took out a gun and shot the 38-year-old in the chest. The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Officers placed the alleged shooter in custody on the scene and transported him to Rush Hospital for minor injuries, CPD said. Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
Man fatally shot 16 times in Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead on a sidewalk with 16 gunshot wounds to the body in Garfield Park Saturday morning. The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 7:49 a.m. He sustained 16 gunshot wounds to the...
CHICAGO, IL
Simeon shuts out Kenwood in Mikeshun Beeler’s breakout game

Simeon stars Malik Elzy and Andre Crews are Player of the Year contenders and both seniors had eye-popping highlight moments in the Wolverines’ 29-0 domination of Kenwood on Saturday at Lane Stadium. The bar was set high, but defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler still managed to steal the spotlight. Beeler...
CHICAGO, IL
Man found dead in North Chicago Police Department jail cell; Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigating

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a man died while in a jail cell at the North Chicago Police Department. North Chicago Police officers arrested the 34-year-old man Saturday at 10 p.m., according to a release from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. He had an active arrest warrant for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, and while being arrested police found he was in possession of a controlled substance.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
Teen dies after being shot 16 times in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy is found dead in the Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday morning. Police said around 7:49 a.m., officers found the boy, believe to be 16 years of age, unresponsive, in the 300 block of South Springfield, with 16 gunshot wounds to the body. He was...
CHICAGO, IL

