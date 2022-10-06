ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Dodgers Beat Padres 5-3, Bob Melvin "No Moral Victories"

Padres manager Bob Melvin discussed Mike Clevinger's struggles in the 5-3 loss to the Dodgers, the standout performance of the bullpen, why he likes the fight the team showed later in the game versus Julio Urias and the Dodgers bullpen and the confidence in having Yu Darvish starting game two.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy