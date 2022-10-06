Isurus Seiya on representing the LLA at Worlds: ‘My dream is to bring a Latin American team to the group stage… I have to do it’

Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Not-so-warm welcome: Top Esports spoil GAM Esports’ return to League’s World Championship
For three years, the VCS has been unable to take part in the League of Legends...
dotesports.com
North American ineptitude punctuates otherwise exciting day 4 of Worlds 2022 groups
All sorts of different records were broken today at Worlds. Depending on who you are, they...
dotesports.com
Rogue extend their dominion to the World Championship stage on day 2 of groups
Rogue opened the second day of the League of Legends World Championship group stage with a...
dotesports.com
Everyone’s beating everyone: Is Group A the most competitive group at Worlds 2022?
Across any sport, a four-team scenario with a three-way tie usually, if not always, implies that...
dotesports.com
DWG KIA complete LCK’s 0-3 performance on day 2 of Worlds 2022 group stage after colliding with JD Gaming
After a 36-minute banger between two of the best teams at the 2022 League of Legends...
dotesports.com
LPL, LCS fans nearly blow the roof off Hulu Theater as EDG topples C9 at Worlds 2022
The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden had been just about ready to erupt all night,...
dotesports.com
Nathan Steuer blitzes through Magic Online Champions Showcase to earn MTG Worlds invitation
For the second time in four appearances, Nathan Steuer won the Magic Online Champions Showcase, expertly piloting Izzet Phoenix through the Pioneer rounds to secure his victory. The 2022 Magic Online Champions Showcase Season 2 is a key part of the digital premier play system that leads into the Magic...
dotesports.com
Closing slaughter: DRX refuse to hold back in staggering beatdown of Top Esports in Worlds 2022 group stage
A fire has reignited for the LCK at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The...
dotesports.com
Red-hot Rogue spark up crucial Group C win streak at 2022 League World Championship
Second day, second win for Rogue at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The LEC...
dotesports.com
Jankos speaks on why G2 is so good at beating Evil Geniuses, and if Group B is the ‘Group of Death’ at Worlds 2022
A professional League of Legends team rarely wins seven straight games against a single opponent—especially throughout...
dotesports.com
Riot responds after EG’s support Vulcan says players are dealing with headset issues at Worlds 2022
The League of Legends World Championship is one of the biggest esports events in the world,...
dotesports.com
T1 disappoint with slow start in Dota 2’s The International 2022 LCQ
The TI11 Last Chance qualifiers kicked off today, and 12 runner-up teams from their respective regions gave it their all to claim one of the remaining two spots in the International 2022. Though there were favorites coming into the qualifiers, fans also expected Cinderella stories, mostly from T1 featuring Topson and ana.
dotesports.com
The best CS:GO player duos from the Road to Rio RMR events
Since the transition to RMR events for the purposes of CS:GO Major qualification, the RMR tournaments themselves have produced some exciting drama. At these do-or-die tournaments, the old guard must hold off the new breed of CS:GO talent to earn a spot at one of the most illustrious events in all of esports.
dotesports.com
Semmler says ESL should mimic the setup VALORANT offers to coaches
Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat, a professional commentator and host who is most well known for his work in CS:GO esports, has come up with an interesting suggestion regarding the coaching issues that happened during the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments for the IEM Rio Major. Coaches can’t interact the...
dotesports.com
Messi, Neymar, and Pogba coming to Modern Warfare 2? CoD leaker says yes
Call of Duty leakers have had a field day over the last few years releasing information on unannounced content, and it looks like the trend won’t be coming to an end anytime soon. TheGhostofHope, who has been correct on previously reported leaks in the past, is back again with...
dotesports.com
Player ratings: Upset, Humanoid, and Fnatic shine against T1 in 2022 Worlds group stage
Fnatic cemented their lead in Group A of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship after...
dotesports.com
Big names ready for battle: IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage matchups set
The RMRs have finished with a series of upsets leaving deadly rosters like G2 and Astralis in the dust, with the Challengers stage featuring some new squads to test the top dogs. Unexpected rosters like GamerLegion and Bad News Eagles pushed the top teams to their limits, forcing their way through to the Challengers stage.
dotesports.com
Welcome to the Hulu Library: G2 Esports silences NA in Worlds 2022 group stage
Look away, North American League of Legends fans. Things are getting a little unfortunate at the...
dotesports.com
Faker becomes first League star to hit 100 games played at Worlds and his win rate is immense
Another day, another accolade earned by the player touted as the best professional League of Legends...
dotesports.com
Imperial edges out Complexity in a nailbiting finish and qualifies for IEM Rio Major
The last matchup of the Americas RMR saw two favorite Counter-Strike teams from the region battle it out to make their way into the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage. Imperial took the first map, Inferno (16-13), off the American squad. The incredibly close first map featured a stellar performance from IGL Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, with the Brazilian AWPer bringing back hints of his former self to take down Complexity with ease.
