The Life And Love Of Prince William & Kate Middleton: 5 Best Books And Documentaries Royalist Need In Their Collection

By Haley Gunn
 4 days ago
The love story of Prince William and Kate Middleton has captured the hearts of fans around the world since their elaborate royal wedding in 2011. To further divulge into the royal romance, RadarOnline.com has found the best books and documentaries on the couple.

Go beyond the public photo ops and brief interviews, and uncover the true stories behind Prince and Princess of Wales, their life as a couple, marriage, and journey to parenthood as they eagerly await — and prepare — for their ascension to the throne.

Scroll to see and shop our pics on all-things Prince William and Kate.

William and Kate: A Royal Love Story by Christopher Anderson retails for $21.99/paperback or $16.99/Kindle at amazon.com .

Written and published off the heels of the couple’s mega Royal wedding, Christopher Anderson’s William and Kate: A Royal Love Story is a book that tells the tale of love that’s for a lifetime. The best-selling New York Times author reveals intimate details of the couple’s decade-long courtship, celebration of engagement and the mark of their next chapter: the Royal wedding. Each chapter of the couple’s life together is discussed, along with scandals, power struggles and dysfunction within the Royal family.

LIFE The Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton: Expanded, Commemorative Edition by The Editors of LIFE retails for $9.29/hardcover at amazon.com .

For those who were obsessed with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s extravagant wedding, the LIFE The Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton: Expanded, Commemorative Edition by The Editors of LIFE, is a must-have. The hardcover special edition release takes readers throughout the festivities of the big day through exceptional photojournalism. The book is perfect for displaying and as a conversation piece with fellow fans of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan by Christopher Anderson retails for $18.99/paperback or $13.99/hardcover or $13.99/Kindle at amazon.com .

Of the many fascinations of the Royal family that captivates fans has largely been the focus of brothers Prince Harry and Prince William, and the relationship the two — and their wives — share. Christopher Anderson’s Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, examines the dynamic between the couples while contrasting the current state of the brother’s relationship with that of the bond their late mother, Princess Diana , instilled in them when she was alive. Anderson discusses the late Queen Elizabeth’s behind-the-scenes workings and attempt to reconcile recently bruised bonds to that of Diana’s approving. Anderson also discusses the impact of Megxit as well as past Royal family history that closely mirror’s current events.

LIFE Prince William & Kate: Their 10th Anniversary by The Editors of LIFE retails for $9.99/Kindle or $14.99/paperback at amazon.com .

Complimenting the earlier mentioned LIFE special edition issue of the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate, is apropos LIFE Prince William & Kate: Their 10th Anniversary by The Editors of LIFE. The revamped special edition issue features the life between the couple as they celebrate their 10th anniversary. During that time, Prince William and Kate have welcomed three children — Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and the new roles they have stepped into since their nuptials. LIFE’s Prince William & Kate discusses royal parenthood, the couple’s duties to the crown and travels as goodwill ambassadors, while looking ahead for what’s to come for the future King and Queen.

William and Kate: A Royal Love Story is available for free to watch through Amazon Prime via Freevee at amazon.com .

Filmed before their wedding, William and Kate: A Royal Love Story is directed by Alan Scales, and delivers a never-before-seen look at the royal wedding and preparation leading up to the grand event. Go behind the scenes are plans are laid out and relive the buzz leading up to the televised day that racked in an estimated two-billion viewers worldwide — including the drama surrounding what Kate would wear.

