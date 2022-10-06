All Eyes On Kanye: Rapper Set To Sit Down With Fox News Host Tucker Carlson After Explosive Tirade & 'White Lives Matter' Controversy

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West is ready to speak his truth — by sitting down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson for a one-on-one interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The rapper-turned-designer has been at the center of controversy due to his social media antics , which have kicked off yet again amidst backlash over him wearing a "White Lives Matter" slogan during his Yeezy season 9 fashion show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLthB_0iPCnZoi00
MEGA

Insiders claimed Ye met up with Carlson soon after touching down in Los Angeles from Paris. He will apparently discuss being misunderstood in Hollywood as well as the belief that he is a " bully ," a label the Eazy lyricist does not resonate with.

West's interview is set to air tonight, according to reports, following his recent drama with Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson who slammed his choice of wardrobe.

After their war of words, West said they talked it out.

"Gabby is my sister," he shared via Instagram. "We apologized to each other for the way we made each other feel. We actually got along and have both experienced the fight for acceptance in a world that's not our own."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g65kY_0iPCnZoi00
mega

Meanwhile, West's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian , looked unfazed after her ex recently aired out their co-parenting drama and argued with her sister Khloé Kardashian on social media, returning to her soccer mom duties this week.

The reality star was spotted at son Saint 's match in L.A. on Wednesday, keeping a low profile in an ensemble that has some questioning if she was making a fashion statement directed at her former flame.

Kim was clad in an Adidas jersey paired with Yeezy slides while sitting front row.

At this time, Kanye's partnership with Adidas has been placed "under review" following his controversial "White Lives Matter" promotion, which he didn't take kindly to.

West recently called the Black Lives Matter movement a "scam" in a social media post addressing the drama.

Conservative pundit Candace Owens also wore the design and argued on her podcast that fan backlash was misdirected, adding that she is working on a documentary to expose the "fraudulent nature" of the BLM organization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HK9fd_0iPCnZoi00
mega

West has since taken to Instagram with a video featuring the Fox News personality amid rumors of his interview.

"TUCKER CARLSON STOPPED BY THE NEW YEEZY OFFICE FUN GOD IS GOOD," he captioned the clip.

