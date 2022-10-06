Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Gives Final Thoughts Before Road Trip to Maryland

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Thursday after practice to discuss the team's upcoming road matchup with Maryland. The Boilermakers are looking for wins in back-to-back games away from West Lafayette for the first time since 2018.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Coming off a 20-10 win over Minnesota last week, Purdue football is back on the road Saturday against Maryland for its second consecutive matchup away from Ross-Ade Stadium.

Head coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Thursday after practice to answer questions and offer his final thoughts ahead of the game. You can see the entire interview in the video attached to this article.

"Well, I think we're definitely working hard and this past week we made progress. We came out ready to play and beat a really good opponent, so that's always good to see" Brohm said. "There's always things to improve each and every week, so you gotta have that same hunger that you have when things aren't going as well as you like."

On Monday, Brohm was optimistic that sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell would be able to see more snaps in practice after entering last week's matchup as a game-time decision. The signal-caller missed the team's homecoming matchup on Sept. 24 against Florida Atlantic due to injury but was able to suit up against Minnesota.

"I think Aidan has gradually improved, and I think he's feeling better and better," Brohm said. "So I'm looking forward to getting him out there."

All signs are pointing to star defensive player Jalen Graham returning to the field after missing the last four weeks with an injury. The senior registered six tackles in the season opener against Penn State.

However, senior running back King Doerue is doubtful to see the field for the Boilermakers. He's missed the last three games with a calf injury, leaving junior Dylan Downing and redshirt freshman Devin Mockobee with even more opportunity for carries out of the backfield.

"Both those guys are working hard," Brohm said. "And they'll have to carry the load for a little while."

Saturday's game is scheduled for noon ET inside SECU Stadium in College Park, Md. The matchup will be aired live on the Big Ten Network. A win for Purdue would even the all-time series between the two teams, but Maryland enters the game with a 1-2 record dating back to their first matchup in 2006.

"We wipe the slate clean every week," Brohm said. "Tuesday we just come ready to work and the conversation is let's move on to the next one, practice as hard as we can and come game day, we cut it loose. We hope the pieces fall in place."

